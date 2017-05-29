GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Erroll Spence Jr lines up huge fights after Kell Brook Victory

Erroll Spence Jr became the first American to beat an Englishman on British soil in almost 10 years when he defeated Kell Brook at Bramall Lane on May 27, and he’s already looking towards his next fight.

Although Brook edged the early rounds of the fight, Spence wasn’t fazed and continued to work away at his opponent, eventually leaving Brook with a swollen eye from the seventh.

This took its toll, and Brook was dropped in the 10th before taking a knee in the 11th as his eye left him unable to continue.

It was a tough defeat for the Brit to take, but he later said he was concerned about going blind if he continued with his broken eye socket.

Spence, meanwhile, remains undefeated, and said of his performance:

“I came out and tried to do my best tonight. I’m happy I won but I’m critical of my performance.

“I was overshooting my left. I give myself a B minus. I had a little trouble overusing my counter left.

“Brook is a great fighter, a true champion, but also a tricky fighter. He finds you from tricky angles and he can fight.

Boxing at Bramall Lane

“I came here to his back yard in front of 30,000. That’s what real champions do. I fought a real champion tonight and I proved non-believers that I can fight. I’ve proven I have a chin and I have true grit.

It was a momentous victory, but the Texan is already eying up his next challenge and had two opponents in particular in mind.

Spence Jr said: “I want to unify divisions. I want all the champions.

“I want [Kieth] Thurman, Manny Pacquiao. I want to fight the best, just like true champions do.”

Boxing at Bramall Lane

Unified welterweight world champion Keith Thurman looks an unlikely next match for Spence Jr, as it was announced on May 19 that he would be out for four months following elbow surgery.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, is due to fight Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, and victory would set him up nicely for a bout with the American.

The only problem, however, is that should Pacquiao win his next opponent would likely be Amir Khan as he looks to make his comeback from hand surgery.

Though neither match looks like happening anytime soon, boxing is a changeable sport, and even if they don’t happen next for Spence Jr, he’ll certainly have plenty of options.

