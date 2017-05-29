Social media has allowed fans to interact with sports stars and celebrities like never before, and a select few often get the responses they want.

You’ll see fans asking for a birthday message, a retweet on Twitter or begging for a follow – but we also see the ‘fans’ that decide to criticise the person in question.

HILARIOUS RESPONSES

They’re given the name ‘trolls’ as they seem to want to kick up a fuss for no reason, or just want to get their thoughts across in a less than savoury way but not everyone always responds to the critics as the block button really isn’t difficult to find.

You’ll find that some higher-ups of a particular sport don’t pay much attention or give the critics the time of day, but not UFC president Dana White – he’s a man you do not want to cross.

In fact, you’ll find that White doesn’t take trolls or criticism very well and if you’re dishing out some abuse, then you better expect it in return.

Fans on Reddit recently collated a few images together of White’s Instagram comments section, where he’s been replying to fans in hilarious fashion, which you’ll be able to see below.

DESTROYED BY DANA

‘Tps_tom’ first posted: “When r u going to start paying these guys??? 50k I am a plumber and it’s laughable what u pay these guys U are worse than a pimp.”

Tom probably wishes he hadn’t bothered as Dana responded: “@tps_tom ur goofy cleaning up s***ty ass isn’t laughing at a 50k bonus EVER!!!!”

Dana was then locked in a war of words with one Instagram user who just wasn’t backing off, as ‘fastfairhurt’ posted: “@danawhite he just did u f****n idiot…go wipe McGregor’s ass with your tongue, b***h.”

White responded: “Ya @fastfairhurst I’m so ashamed of talkin s**t back to a big mouth douche bag who comes on a post running his fat mouth. F**k him and F**K U TOO!!!!”

You’d know when to call it a day when the president of the biggest mixed martial arts organisation on the planet is clowning you in front of his 2.3 million followers, but not this guy.

He hit back by posting: “@danawhite, I’d love to be locked in a cage with you…like I said, don’t you have an ass to wipe…I think I hear your master calling you…b***h.”

Dana still had some ammunition left, and saved his best insult for last.

He responded: “@fastfairhurst just because ur a “fan” and bought some PPV’s doesn’t mean I have to listen to ur BULLS**T. Go annoy John Mayer cause we know u buy his music f**k face.”

John Mayer. F**k face. Wow, Dana White is someone you don’t want to insult on social media – or his face, probably.

