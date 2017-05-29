The WWE is planning a female Money In The Bank match for the pay-per-view (PPV), and we've got the latest details.

As we previously mentioned, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that SmackDown Live is set to introduce a female Money In The Bank Match to next month's PPV and it will be the first of its kind. The WWE has really been trying to put the women competitors on an equal platform to the men, and they've done a great job lately.

Last year the WWE produced the first ever women's Falls Count Anywhere match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, as well as the first ever women's Hell In A Cell match this past October. The two women's feud was one of the hottest angles in professional wrestling at that point, and they put on tremendous matches when given the opportunity.

The women's revolution even took over WrestleMania 33 last month, as the SmackDown Live Women's Title match was bumped up from the pre-show to the main card after the #givesdwomenachance hashtag went viral.

Dave Meltzer reported on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE is still planning to have the match, and could possibly set it up on tomorrow's (Tues. May 30, 2017) episode of SmackDown Live. Meltzer also said that he only expects four women to compete in the match, and a fifth could be brought up from NXT to participate as well.

No name was given as to who the possible NXT call-up could be, but you can expect to see the top women on Tuesday nights involved in the match.

As of late Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Live Women's Champ Naomi have been teaming up against Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina Snuka. Naomi, of course, would not be involved in the match as she is the current champ, but Flair, Lynch, Carmella, and Natalya are the front runners to be involved.

If an NXT call-up isn't involved then perhaps Tamina could step in for the fifth spot. The match would likely break up the heel faction of Natalya, Snuka, and Carmella as an opportunity to become SmackDown Live Women's Champ hangs in the balance.

What are your thoughts on the possibilities that can go down during the female Money In The Bank match?

