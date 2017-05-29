It's been a strange year for Tony Adams. Having been brought in from the football wilderness, he found himself in charge of La Liga minnows Granada, but was unable to steer them to safety in the top flight and promptly lost all of his games in charge.

Whether he'll stay beyond the summer remains to be seen and should he move on, what's next remains a mystery.

However, he does have a new book to promote, and he'd decided that the best way to do that was to stick the boot into Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The former Gunners star had some choice words for the Frenchman a few weeks ago, and claimed that while Wenger was still in charge of the club his chances of a coaching role at his old stomping ground remain close to nil.

Many saw his comments as a way of getting his name into the papers in time to promote his new book, but this weekend he has given another interview where he has made some bold claims about his former manager.

Speaking with The Guardian, Adams made two bold claims about Wenger, first saying that he was funny with his money before going on to claim that he has no friends.

With the way this season has gone, Wenger has few friends in the stands of the Emirates, but he has always come across as personable and charming in his interviews.

“He said: ‘I’ve turned down every club in the world.’ But he would’ve been sacked after a year at Madrid. He would’ve had to go to from club to club. But, at Arsenal, he’s got total dominance. The board do nothing.

“Arsène has a free rein. He’s earning them so much money he can do what he wants.

“And I don’t think Arsène can let go. It’s an addiction.

“He’s also got a weird relationship with money. He’s on £8m a year but Arsenal’s junior coaches are on 30 grand. Chelsea’s coaches are on £90,000. Take seven million, Arsène, and give them all a raise.

“It’s not like he’s using the money to throw lavish parties for his friends because he hasn’t got none.

“He’s only got a few guys in France. I feel a bit sorry for him.”

Surely what Wenger does with his money is his business, it's not like Arsenal can't afford to bump up their pay structure for their coaching team given the well-documented riches they're sitting on.

And for a man who hash;t had anything to do with Arsenal since leaving, how would Adams know anything about Wenger's friendship circles?

All seems slightly suspect...

