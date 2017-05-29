Once Monday Night RAW’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view is out of the way, the focus turns to the SmackDown-exclusive Money in the Bank event which always proves to be an exciting time of the year.

It’s a platform which is either able to create new main event stars, such as The Miz, or it gives a top star the chance to enter the title picture right away as we’ve seen with John Cena and Randy Orton in the past.

MONEY IN THE BANK

While we’ve witnessed some incredible matches over the years, this year could go down as one of the best because of the star-studded line-up.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Originally, SmackDown LIVE commissioner Shane McMahon announced six huge names for the ladder match with Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura all trying to grab the blue briefcase.

However, a segment last week saw current United States Champion Kevin Owens also inserted into the match and on the surface, it seems like it’s a level playing field as any of the six men could leave with the briefcase and nobody would question the decision.

Article continues below

When the match was announced, the King of Strong Style was the immediate favourite considering he was a new arrival and WWE planned to build the blue brand around him.

However, the latest odds suggest that Nakamura won’t be the one leaving St. Louis, Missouri as Mr. Money in the Bank as another heel star could be given that honour.

FAVOURITE

According to The Inquisitr via WWE Leaks, the current favourite to win the match and capture the briefcase is Baron Corbin, who has most recently been involved in a feud with Sami Zayn.

It’s no secret that WWE officials have been high on The Lone Wolf for quite some time, as it’s been well-documented online that some view him in a similar bracket to RAW’s Braun Strowman.

There seems to be a slow build with Corbin, as he hasn’t tasted any gold yet but if he is going to, then SmackDown seems to be the perfect place for him to achieve that – considering it is the land of opportunity and even Jinder Mahal achieved great success there.

The advantage he has is that he doesn’t need to cash it in immediately, and holding the briefcase while competing in other feuds could build him up as the biggest heel on the roster and when the time is right, officials could finally pull the trigger on it.

While we’ve seen a couple of stars fail to cash in the briefcase, Corbin should be someone who successfully becomes champion as it’s clear that the villains always end up as the more entertaining holders of the briefcase.

Would you be pleased to see Baron Corbin win Money in the Bank? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms