WWE

Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

Randy Orton's shoulder was up when Jinder Mahal pinned him for the WWE title

Jinder Mahal is the WWE Champion. Let that sink in for a minute.

The former Three Man Band (3MB) member is now one of the top heels on SmackDown Live, after winning a Six Pack Challenge Match against Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler. He won after some help from The Singh Brothers, who he aligned himself with to help during his in-ring actions.

He was also a finalist in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, but was eliminated by Mojo Rawley after some assistance from New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski.

Mahal entered into his rivalry with Randy Orton the following week on SmackDown after winning the Six Pack Challenge, stealing the WWE Title and riding off in a limo with the Singh Brothers.

Orton and Mahal finally met in the main event of Backlash last week on pay-per-view (PPV), where "The Viper" became distracted with The Singh Brothers, who were interfering in the match by pulling Mahal out of the ring after getting hit with an RKO. Orton put both brothers through announce tables, and also delivered his signature DDT through the middle rope to them.

Mahal took advantage of the distracted Orton and came from behind to hit the WWE champ with his finisher and get the three count for the win. Sort of.

A Reddit user pointed out that Orton's shoulder was, in fact, up off the canvas during the count, meaning Mahal shouldn't have won the match. You can check out the picture here below:

p1bhahfmqr1qaho1811lr1706oncf.jpg

The win not only earned Mahal his first WWE Title win in the history of his career, but the first ever title he has won in his WWE career period.

Now Mahal rules as the first Indian WWE Champion in the history of the company, and recently held an Indian themed celebration on SmackDown Live to celebrate the win. He will defend his title against Orton in a rematch at the Money In The Bank PPV next month.

It should be interesting to see how long Mahal holds the title, as it is believed he was made champion to capitalize on the Indian market.

What are your thoughts on Orton's shoulder still being up when Mahal pinned him? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

