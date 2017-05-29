GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

A man never far from controversy... .

Tiger Woods' life takes another sad and unexpected turn

The former world number one, Tiger Woods, has been arrested in Florida in the early hours of this morning.

Woods was pulled over by the police and arrested in Jupiter, close to his home, under the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Mirror.

The golfer was booked into Palm Beach County Jail at 7am before he was released shortly before 11am.

Once dominant in his sport, Woods has seen a decline in form in recent in years falling from an untouchable point at world number one, to a position of 876 in the rankings.

A career ridden with injury, personal turmoil and addiction have subsequently had a toll on the player.

Woods' life takes another sad turn

Controversy is never often far from Woods, with his raunchy affairs and compulsive sex addiction rupturing his marriage to Elin Nordegren and affecting his form on the golf course.

After his recent antics today, social media has been sent into meltdown and a mixed reaction is clear.

Twitter user Keith Jackson has posted: “Tough not to feel sorry for Tiger Woods, but even tougher not to feel sorry for someone caught drink driving.”

Jon Jasniak also tweeted: “Sad to see Tiger Woods fall this far… completely lost it mentally years ago and was just never the same.”

Fans all over the world of the former champion will be sure to make their feelings clear as the day goes on, but what a sad decline it has been for the once, much-loved golfer. 

What next for Tiger?

What is next for Tiger? At the age of 41, his best years are surely behind him.

Tiger Woods Signs Copies Of His New Book "The 1997 Masters: My Story"

A revival is what the world would love to see, and thought may have been possible. However, today’s events have made the future much more clear for the player and to golfing fans all over the world. 

Comment below your thought of Tiger's recent antics... 

Topics:
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
US Masters
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

