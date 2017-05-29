LeBron James is a once-in-a-generation talent, taking the NBA by storm since he was drafted with the No. 2 pick back in 2003.

He led a Cleveland Cavaliers team featuring Larry Hughes, Drew Gooden and Zydrunas Ilgauskas to the NBA Finals back in 2007, proving he can carry just about anybody to the NBA Finals. Now, he's entering his seventh championship series in a row.

Any team in the NBA would immediately benefit from having somebody as gifted as LeBron on the roster. That's why SB Nation decided to do the yeoman's work to figure out what would happen if James was put on every team in the NBA for one season. The results are fascinating.

Considering James has proven in the last seven years that no matter what team he's on he's heading to the NBA Finals. He did it as soon as he joined the Miami Heat, and he did it as soon as he returned to the Cavaliers. Could he do the same for every NBA team around the league?

SB Nation traded James to all 29 teams in the NBA, replacing the worst role player on each team. 26 of the teams that LeBron was traded to went on to make the playoffs. The three teams that didn't? Surprisingly enough, the Heat - who missed the playoffs despite being tied for the No. 8 seed - Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Four teams won championships after adding LeBron, which sounds about right. Surprisingly enough, he didn't win a title with the Golden State Warriors despite being on team featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

He did win a ring on the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, though. All the Knicks have to do to lift their curse, it seems, is land LeBron James for one of their jobbers. No big deal.

LeBron took five teams to the NBA Finals only to lose as well, making for nine total championship series. The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and Warriors all lost with the title on the line.

It's worth noting how heavily he dominated the Eastern Conference even in NBA 2K. The NBA's "parity" problem seems to be that the East simply has no answer for LeBron for most of the last decade.

Does this mean anything? Not really, but it's always fun to see how these things turn it. If you want your NBA 2K franchise to go well, it might be time to trade for LeBron and sim until the playoffs.