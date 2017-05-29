Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become one of the hottest properties in Europe since moving to Dortmund in 2013.

120 goals in 189 appearances later, including 40 this season, it seems as though the Gabonese striker wants to pack his bags.

The striker, who turns 28-years-old in a few weeks time, has long been linked with moves to all of Europe's elite, but it was previously believed he would only entertain a move to the very top clubs in the world.

That means the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona, and according to Hans-Joachim Watze back in Aprile, the Dortmund CEO, they are the only sides capable of turning his head.

“I think he will stay with us,” Watze said on Sport1’s Doppelpass programme. “But if Real Madrid or Barcelona come along with an offer, maybe he’ll think about it.

“The rest of the clubs who are interested in him are not really an alternative for him. And certainly not Bayern [Munich] because we wouldn’t allow him join them.”

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol‏, Aubameyang has told Dortmund he wants to leave now and rumours of a deal with PSG have been circulating from various outlets.

However, Skybet have a very interesting take on the whole situation and perhaps they know something we do not.

At 9/4, alongside PSG, Skybet believe that Aubameyang's most likely destination is a move to any Chinese club.

What a tremendous waste of a talent that would be, but there is absolutely no doubt that the former Milan youth product could become the highest-paid player in the world should he make that move.

We've seen it plenty of times before. Names like Hulk and Axel Witsel have followed the money during their careers when they could have certainly secured moves to top European clubs.

Is Aubameyang about to do the same? Of course, the striker's mum claimed that he would fulfill his Grandfather's dream and play for Real Madrid one day.

"He promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid and since he was a little boy he spoke about Madrid and never about Barcelona.

"A move to Madrid would be lovely but at the moment he is doing well at Dortmund and we will have to see what happens."

Real Madrid finds themselves fourth favourites with Skybet at 14/1. If Aubameyang's mum has anything to say about it, China will be out of the question.

