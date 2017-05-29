GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pierre-Emerick.

Aubameyang tells BVB he wants out - SkyBet have unlikely destination as faves

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become one of the hottest properties in Europe since moving to Dortmund in 2013.

120 goals in 189 appearances later, including 40 this season, it seems as though the Gabonese striker wants to pack his bags.

The striker, who turns 28-years-old in a few weeks time, has long been linked with moves to all of Europe's elite, but it was previously believed he would only entertain a move to the very top clubs in the world.

Article continues below

That means the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona, and according to Hans-Joachim Watze back in Aprile, the Dortmund CEO, they are the only sides capable of turning his head.

“I think he will stay with us,” Watze said on Sport1’s Doppelpass programme. “But if Real Madrid or Barcelona come along with an offer, maybe he’ll think about it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

“The rest of the clubs who are interested in him are not really an alternative for him. And certainly not Bayern [Munich] because we wouldn’t allow him join them.”

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol‏, Aubameyang has told Dortmund he wants to leave now and rumours of a deal with PSG have been circulating from various outlets.

However, Skybet have a very interesting take on the whole situation and perhaps they know something we do not.

At 9/4, alongside PSG, Skybet believe that Aubameyang's most likely destination is a move to any Chinese club.

p1bhaj5a6mkdn1dg7pjii4utu49.jpg

What a tremendous waste of a talent that would be, but there is absolutely no doubt that the former Milan youth product could become the highest-paid player in the world should he make that move.

We've seen it plenty of times before. Names like Hulk and Axel Witsel have followed the money during their careers when they could have certainly secured moves to top European clubs.

Is Aubameyang about to do the same? Of course, the striker's mum claimed that he would fulfill his Grandfather's dream and play for Real Madrid one day.

FBL-GER-CUP-FRANKFURT-DORTMUND

"He promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid and since he was a little boy he spoke about Madrid and never about Barcelona.

"A move to Madrid would be lovely but at the moment he is doing well at Dortmund and we will have to see what happens."

Real Madrid finds themselves fourth favourites with Skybet at 14/1. If Aubameyang's mum has anything to say about it, China will be out of the question.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Borussia Dortmund
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

The WWE just got rejected by two wrestling stars

The WWE just got rejected by two wrestling stars

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again