The high-flyers may put on some of the more exciting matches in the WWE, but it's rare that they are given big opportunities such as world title runs.

One former WWE Superstar who was a high-flyer and put on some great matches is Matt Sydal. You may remember him by his WWE name "Evan Bourne." Bourne departed from the WWE in 2014 and has been working the independent circuit since.

Sydal recently did an interview with Sportskeeda to talk about a variety of pro wrestling topics. One question that was asked was if Sydal feels that the WWE gave high-flyers, such as himself, the same opportunities given to other Superstars during his time with the company (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Do you feel that high flyers in the WWE are not given the same opportunity, or that they're unfairly put in the midcard?

"No, it's different because I don't care about TV time. I see wrestling very different from other people. Maybe according to certain people, I've heard that as a commonality.

"I'll be honest; I never felt like I got a lack of time. Now they have their own TV show, and 205 Live didn't come out of nowhere.

"It's something WWE had been planning for ten years. You can't just make the show appear like that.

"They work hard to feature all their wrestlers, and they're trying to maximize the amount of money they can make out of everybody, which is what WWE does really well, and they've managed to turn that not only into their own feature, but they could possibly turn that into a brand which travels separately and earns WWE a fourth income.

"So it's in the best interest that they feature the cruiserweights. But sometimes there are the iconic people like Conor McGregor and George St. Pierre.

"You need the Bryan Danielsons, and Nevilles and even the bigger guys. What I'm saying is that there's no height or weight requirement to be an entertainer, and that's something that Austin Aries taught me when I was very young, and it shows right now with these incredible, eye-catching performers, and it's regardless of the height or weight, so that's my take on that."

What are your thoughts on Sydal's comments about high-flyers seeking equal opportunity in the WWE?

