It’s safe to say that Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship victory at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash pay-per-view last week stunned many.

Part of that reason was that it didn’t seem like Randy Orton was ready to drop the gold so soon after an underwhelming end to his feud with Bray Wyatt, while others didn’t feel that the Modern Day Maharaja was a legitimate champion.

NEW WWE CHAMPION

Who can blame them, though? After all, he was at one stage the joke of 3MB and it would have been a stretch to even consider he’d win a mid-card title, let alone the biggest prize in the WWE and end up as the 50th man to ever hold the crown.

It’s been well-documented on why WWE supposedly pulled the trigger on this, as their big expansion plans into India definitely played a part and you could argue that Mahal now has the look of a champion – something Vince McMahon loves.

He’s put the hard work in to change his physique and looks a lot more determined in his current WWE run as opposed to his last, but there’s no denying that regardless of what he does; Mahal will still have his detractors.

While the opinion of fans obviously play a big part in what WWE will do with him, if they’re satisfied then the gold will remain on him and a rumour from Cageside Seats has shed some light on what the current word is backstage regarding his short run as WWE Champion.

POSITIVE RESPONSE

According to the source, WWE officials have apparently been very happy with the decision to make Mahal the new WWE Champion.

One of the main reasons why they’re pleased is because of the massive buzz on YouTube and social media. As you’d expect, Twitter went into meltdown when he hit the Khallas for the victory to defeat The Viper, as nobody could actually believe he got the three-count.

While on YouTube, the viewing numbers for his Punjabi celebration have been incredible, which shows that there’s a genuine interest to see how Mahal can handle being the top dog on the blue brand.

It was a big risk putting the gold on him, but if WWE is happy then don’t expect him to drop the gold anytime soon.

In fact, several outlets have already reported that with WWE touring India in September, he could still be champion by then in front of his fans who will surely be donning his brand new merchandise.

What do you make of WWE’s thoughts on Jinder Mahal as the new champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

