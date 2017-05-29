GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Izzy Brown.

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown missed from two yards in Championship playoff final

The Championship's playoff final is widely regarded as the richest game in football, with the winners not only being granted into the exclusive club of the Premier League but a host of riches that first timers will likely have never seen before.

This year it's Huddersfield's turn to get a taste of the riches, though they made tough work of it by eventually beating Reading 4-3 on penalties at Wembley.

It's a tense way for the campaign to come to an end, but David Wagner's side had been impressive for the majority of the campaign and he has shown that he has taken to English football with the littlest of fuss.

However, during the first half of the final, the two sides played out a cagey affair that led to few chances at either end of the pitch, and in truth it made for a dreary half of football.

But towards the break, Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown was given a superb chance to put the Yorkshire side ahead, only the nerves of the day must have got to him as he missed a golden opportunity to score one of the easiest goals he'll ever score.

The ball was flashed low and hard across the face of the goal by Nakhi Wells, who had seen off two Reading defenders with some impressive footwork.

Brown arrived at the back post in time to connect with the cross and with nobody anywhere near him, he could only watch as he guided the ball agonisingly wide of the post from two yards out.

It's an instance he won't want to relive any time soon, but you can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Brown, who is on loan from Chelsea, has established himself as a decent Championship level midfielder this season, hitting four goals in a total of 15 games for the Terriers.

This comes after a season spent on loan with Rotherham, where he found the net three times in 20 appearances.

Another year with Huddersfield could be on the cards for Brown, as it isn't likely that he'll be quite ready to fit into Antonio Conte's plans just yet.

His miss, though, could have saved fans from another hour of tedious football, and fans on social media couldn't help but laugh at his misfortune.

