Ivan Perisic isn’t the player fans of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool expected to be discussing this summer - but it seems the Inter Milan winger will soon be heading to the Premier League.

The three aforementioned English clubs have all been linked with Perisic over recent days, but which of the trio - if any - is the Croatia international most likely to sign for?

One thing that could prevent any deal from happening is Inter’s huge asking price. According to the Independent, the Nerazzurri are demanding £50 million for their No. 44.

That’s a huge amount of money for a player who turns 29 midway through next season and isn’t widely regarded as one of the best players in Europe.

If Inter get their way, Perisic would become the joint-14th most expensive footballer of all time, alongside David Luiz and Fernando Torres.

Perisic has decided the club he wants to sign for

United, the club who appear to be in the driving seat for Perisic’s signature, believe the Croatian is worth closer to £35 million.

But unless United and Inter can reach an agreement, Perisic will not be granted his wish to join the Red Devils.

That’s right. According to the Independent, Perisic is determined to seal a move to Old Trafford and the “principles of personal terms have already been discussed”.

Video: Here's what Perisic brings to the table

For United fans who haven’t seen much of Perisic, here’s a video showcasing all of his key attributes…

Mourinho could move for Willian if Perisic doesn't come

The Independent’s report also states that Mourinho may look elsewhere for a winger if Inter are unwilling to lower their demands.

His first choice is reportedly Willian, although it’s understood the Chelsea winger is reluctant to leave the Premier League champions for the Red Devils, despite the presence of Mourinho.

But Martial could leave...

It’s also been reported that Anthony Martial could leave United, who might be open to offers for the French winger if they land a top left-sided winger this summer.

Needless to say, this information hasn’t impressed United fans on Twitter...

Although his second season hasn’t been as impressive as his first, there’s no doubt United fans regard Martial as an important player for the future.

Why Mourinho might sell Martial

Mourinho, it seems, doesn’t necessarily agree.

“Martial has occasionally played in that role for United this season, but his interpretation of the position is understood to be different to Mourinho’s, partially explaining why the 21-year-old has only started 18 league games,” the Independent’s Miguel Delaney reveals.

“While it is currently by no means a case of the Portuguese pushing Martial out, since the manager does appreciate his talent, Old Trafford sources say the right offer could persuade the club to sell.”

