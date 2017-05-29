Alexander Gustaffson was the big winner at Sunday’s UFC event in Stockholm, as he knocked out Glover Teixeira in brilliant fashion in front of the hometown crowd.

Following the knockout, The Mauler then proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes – so it was a pretty good night for the Swede following the five-round uppercut party.

UFC STOCKHOLM

Immediately after his win, fans and experts were quick to claim he’s next in line for another shot at the light heavyweight champion, as Daniel Cormier prepares to defend his gold against bitter rival Jon Jones at the UFC 214 event in Anaheim, California.

Gustafsson already had a chance at becoming champion on two occasions, as he lost a close unanimous decision in a fight of the year loss to Bones at UFC 165, while a razor thin split decision also went against him at UFC 192 when he went up against DC.

It’s difficult to not have Gustafsson in the title conversation, not only because the light heavyweight division is pretty thin but because he’s impressed in his previous two outings.

He spoke on the upcoming title fight after defeating the Brazilian, hitting out at Jones for not being a good person while admitting he’s the best fighter around.

ENEMIES

According to MMA Fighting, he said: “I don’t like him [Jones].

“I give him that he’s the best fighter of all-time, the best pound for pound fighter of our division – of course, everybody knows that. He hasn’t even lost a fight yet, he demolishes everyone he fights.

“But as a person, as a champion, he’s not a champion, in my eyes. He’s not a good person, in my eyes.

“That’s why I always tell the guys, I hope that DC wins, because I like the guy, he’s a worthy champion. So, that’s what I mean when I say that he’s the biggest enemy of all time.”

It’s clear that the mind games have already started as he has one eye on the gold, awaiting the winner of Jones and DC.

With both men on his mind, he also believes he’s fixed the problems which cost him the victories against both men.

He added: “It’s all about the lost rounds. I’ve just been so close to winning the fights, I lose a little bit in the end, but we’ve changed our camp and our conditioning is on another level.

“Today, I’m not going to lose on the finish line again. It’s not going to happen. Today, I could go 10 rounds. I could go 10 rounds next time I fight DC or Jones.”

The Mauler won’t get many more chances when it matters, and he’ll be determined to have at least one run as the champion after suffering numerous close losses.

