The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to do battle for the third NBA Finals in a row, an unprecedented feat from both franchises.

The starpower is immense, with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala all set to hit the biggest NBA stage of them all.

That's left NBA analysts, reporters and personalities to pick a winner between the superteams. The Warriors swept their way through the Western Conference, while LeBron and the Cavaliers lost just one game during their run to the NBA Finals.

One analyst the hoops world was waiting to hear from is Stephen A. Smith, ESPN's over-the-top First Take host that always has something controversial to say. Fans wanting to hear Smith's prediction on Warriors vs. Cavaliers version 3.0 had a different reason for it, though.

Last week fans were buzzing because Smith's previous six NBA Finals predictions have all been wrong. For someone who's supposed to be a professional analyst, with NBA as his forte, that's a damning stat. Naturally, then, whoever he picks this year could be in some serious trouble.

Smith decided to put his weight behind the Warriors for the second year in a row. Perhaps it's his belief in Durant getting the Dubs over the top in a seven-game series in their tiebreaking championship round.

"The Golden State Warriors will hold on and knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Game 7. I'm quite sure LeBron and them are very very happy, because every time I pick against them he wins. But that's where I'm going, I'm going with the Warriors to win this in seven games," Smith predicted.

That's very bad news for Warriors fans, with a track record that should scare the pants off anyone that wants Golden State to win their second title in three years. Smith's been incredibly accurate at being inaccurate for six years, potentially going on seven.

Stephen A. picking a team to win a title might just be the new Madden cover curse, and if things go awry for Golden State, you better believe people will turn their attention to Smith's prediction. His inability to pick the right team already went viral.

Another miss from him and the Internet will have an absolute field day with it, so Smith better has his fingers crossed. If the Warriors lose, there are going to be some very angry Golden State fans in his social media mentions.