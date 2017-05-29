Another week has passed and there’s still no concrete confirmation on the news that Floyd Mayweather will officially come out of retirement to fight the UFC’s Conor McGregor.

There have been plenty of updates over the past few weeks, as the Irishman has confirmed he’s signed his end of the deal and has taken to social media to goad Money into doing the same.

SUPER FIGHT

Despite claiming he wants the fight to go ahead, there’s been no update from Team Mayweather on the contract front, even if UFC president Dana White admitted he’ll be sitting down with them to hammer out the details – but he’s been quiet about it all lately.

The detractors have been out in full force too, with Oscar De La Hoya claiming the sport will never recover should it go ahead, while the WBA is refusing to sanction the fight.

In fact, if the waiting games continue then Bob Arum is ready to have Manny Pacquiao fight the Notorious instead.

The interest remains in Mayweather, though, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to have changed his mind on the outcome after previously breaking down how McGregor could win.

OUTBOXED

He talked up McGregor’s chances in the past, claiming you can’t rule a victory out, but now admitted on his podcast that the likely outcome will see the 49-0 American outbox the UFC star and he may get embarrassed in the process.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, he claimed: “Floyd is not a vicious puncher. He is an amazing boxer, but he has very brittle hands. He breaks his hands a lot.

“He can knock you out like he knocked out Victor Ortiz, but he knocked out Victor Ortiz because he was just standing in front of him. He knocked out Ricky Hatton who was a smaller fighter, but he doesn’t knock out most guys. He stuns them and he sticks them with some hard shots.

“But Conor has got a really good chin, and he’s a much bigger guy.

“So, the odds are even if Conor gets worked, he’s just going to get outboxed for 12 rounds and gets embarrassed and get fed a bunch of punches and Floyd isn’t going to be anywhere near him.

“Or, he can catch him. I mean it is possible that he can catch him, but it’s not likely. The odds are going to be huge in Floyd Mayweather’s favour. If I had to guess, it’s going to be like 20-1 or something.”

Rogan has never been under the illusion that there’s only one outcome, as he’s broken down the fight from both fighters’ perspective.

However, it’s safe to say that his latest breakdown is probably the most accurate as 49 have tried and failed to defeat Mayweather, let alone someone with zero experience at the elite level in boxing.

