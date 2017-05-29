This weekend saw Barcelona coach Luis Enrique end his tenure in charge of the club on a high note by guiding the club to a Copa Del Rey victory over Alaves.

The Catalan giants won on the night 3-1, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Paco Alcacer, giving the fans something to cheer about having missed out on the league title to arch rivals Real Madrid.

It also marked the last piece of silverware Luis Enrique has delivered for the club before he leaves for a well earned break.

Article continues below

In the coming days, former Barcelona legend Dani Alves will have a showpiece final of his own, as his Juventus side travel to Cardiff to take on Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Brazilian featured under Lucho for two years before shipping him out to Turin last summer, and while Alves was sad to leave, he's continued his fine record of success in Italy.

Article continues below

Given his past allegiances, Saturday's opponents will give the veteran full-back an extra incentive to go all out for victory.

Alves has every reason to show resentment towards Enrique, but sensing that life is more important than football, he took to his personal Instagram page to send a very classy message to his old boss.

"A genuine pleasure to work with you mister," he began.

"Never lose the intensity with which you live football and your profession. You'll please some more than others, but that's how those that love what we do are, we don't think about what others will thing, but about what we do. I hope that you happy with youself!! Sending you a big hug."

Fair play to him for that, Alves always has come across as a decent character and thins just proves it.

However, Lucho has had his fair share of critics this season, and the overriding memory of this campaign will be of the club failing to defend their league title.

With that in mind, there may be a few fans who don't see the sweeter side of his message.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms