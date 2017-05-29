Nobody does Twitter beef quite like Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson.

The pair were involved in a high-profile spat back in March, though it all seemed fairly good natured at the time.

For those who don't remember, Simpson started the feud when he criticised the Liverpool legend for filming a piece with Romelu Lukaku in which he was wearing an Everton shirt.

Carra did not take kindly to the comment and began a tirade aimed at Leicester's snakey behaviour towards Claudio Ranieri.

Inevitably, the topic of Premier League winners' medals came up. Simpson's got one, Carragher hasn't.

It all seemed a little childish, particularly as the former centre-back won the Champions League in 2005.

However, it appeared nothing more than a bit of harmless banter.

The feud's back on

For some reason, Carragher felt the need to reignite the war out of absolutely nowhere this week, picturing himself with a snake and claiming it was his social media rival.

Cue this series of tweets:

None of it was particularly offensive...and then Carragher hit Simpson with this - it's no longer available on his account, but there were inevitable screenshots:

What?!

Should anyone need reminding, this is, of course, a reference to Simpson narrowly avoiding jail for allegedly throttling his ex-girlfriend and pinning her to the floor - that was reported in the Daily Mail a couple of years ago.

The 30-year-old's off-field problems have been well-documented, but it's pretty shocking that another ex-professional would use them against him on such a public platform.

It didn't take Carragher long to realise he'd gone too far. Within minutes, he'd deleted the tweet and issued an apology:

Simpson also apologised. They've probably both got a bit of growing up to do.

There's a reason why a lot of clubs now micro-manage their players' accounts, and this is exactly why.

Now that both men have acknowledged they'd crossed a line, perhaps this will be the end of their squabbles.

