Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat are closing in on a resolution that could allow Bosh to be an unrestricted free agent with $52.1 million guaranteed from Miami if he never plays again.

The Heat and Bosh have been in a long standoff that began after Chris began having medical issues stemming from blood clots. He hasn't played since February of 2016, failing to receive medical clearance to play this season due to safety risks.

Bosh has long felt that he is still very capable of competing in the NBA, but his money and the Heat's salary cap structure has left this situation in limbo until new development last week. Now, Bosh could get his guaranteed money and Miami can go on without him in their figures.

Bosh, won was an All-Star during his days with the Toronto Raptors before he made the leap to Miami alongside LeBron James, has said time and time again that he wants to play the sport he loves and has dedicated his life to.

The problem is that doctors fear for his safety due to the use of blood thinners to help treat blood clots. That's left doctors incapable of clearing him to return to the hardwood, and left Bosh and Miami in a tough place together.

A loophole created with the new collective bargaining agreement can fix this situation for both sides, but it sounds increasingly unlikely that Bosh will find a different answer to his future with another team.

NBA reporter David Aldridge spoke to several executives, and all seem skeptical that Bosh will ever play again due to the serious risks involved.

“There will be interest, but the health risks outweigh the upside for most organizations,” one Western Conference executive told Aldridge.

“I don't see how medical people will want to sign off and clear him. Unless something has changed with his health recently … I don't know of a team that would want to take that type of a risk. If something were to tragically happen, it's hard to recover form that. Very unfortunate," another Western Conference executive told Aldridge.

That's not great news for Bosh, who clearly wants to get back on the court and give it at least one final shot. It seems clear there will be teams that gauge the situation with Bosh this summer, but it also seems the risk could be far too high for any team to take.