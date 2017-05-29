GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Klopp and Wagner worked together at Dortmund .

David Wagner didn't want Jurgen Klopp's advice ahead of playoff final

Against all odds, Huddersfield will be playing Premier League football next season after beating Reading on penalties in the playoff final.

It was heartbreak for the Royals, but utter elation for David Wagner and his men, who have been in and around the automatic places for much of the campaign.

Michael Hefele missed his spot-kick, but Huddersfield ultimately had enough Germans in their line-up to ensure there was only going to be one winner.

A lot of neutrals will be looking forward to seeing the Terriers in the top flight.

Despite being tipped for relegation at the start of the season, they have surprised people with their open, exciting brand of football.

Perhaps it comes from Wagner's relationship with a certain Jurgen Klopp. He was even best man at the Liverpool manager's wedding.

The pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund and before that, they played together at Mainz.

However, there wasn't much evidence of it on show at Wembley.

Wagner and Klopp have a lot in common 

There has to be a strong argument that this was one of the most tedious playoffs finals ever, the only real action coming in the form of a few Huddersfield missed chances.

It seems a little surprising that Klopp wasn't on hand to advise Wagner's tactics on the biggest day of his friend's coaching career to date.

There's a very good reason for that, though, and it was reported in the Times ahead of the game.

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Wagner did not actually want Klopp's advice, for the simple fact that he hasn't got a great record at the national stadium.

"We haven’t spoken about Wembley, because he wasn’t successful there," the Huddersfield boss explained. Ouch. Mauricio Pochettino probably shouldn't be sitting by the phone either then.

Then again, perhaps he has a point. Klopp lost last year's Capital One Cup final to Manchester City, and before that, he suffered defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 2013.

Huddersfield also needed to alter their tactics to counter Reading, sitting a little deeper and declining to play their usual pressing game.

Ultimately, it didn't make for the best spectacle, but it's paid off, quite literally. The playoff final has always described as the richest game in football, and this year it was estimated to be worth almost £200million.

So, as he prepares for the big time, Wagner could now do a lot worse than to ask Klopp's advice.

Will Huddersfield stay up next season? Have your say in the comments. 

