Every now and then, baseball teams will engage in a bench-clearing "brawl," where not much brawling actually occurs.

Oftentimes, baseball fights are more about getting in people's faces, maybe issuing a light shove and generally not doing anything beyond some trash-talking.

However, on Sunday night, the Dayton Dragons - a Class A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds - and the West Michigan Whitecaps - the Class A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers - engaged in a frighteningly legitimate brawl.

Perhaps the most intense moment came when a Whitecaps player threw a fastball into a crowd of Dragon players, clearly with the intent to injure. Check out the entire brawl in the video below:

Obviously, the pitcher in question - West Michigan's Eduardo Jimenez - can expect a hefty fine for his actions, as well as a lengthy suspension. Fortunately, umpires and coaches were able to restore order without too many other major incidents occurring.

The trouble started in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Jose Siri of the Dragons attempted to steal a base. Whitecaps shortstop Danny Pinero puts a tag on Siri too late, but falls on top of the Dayton player.

When he stands up, he appears to intentionally step on Siri's leg, causing Siri to take issue and go after Pinero. From there, the brawl is on, as both benches clear and the fastball is fired into the crowd.

The score was tied at 1-1 when the brawl occurred. After things were sorted out, both Pinero and Siri were ejected and play resumed.

Ultimately, the Whitecaps won the game 2-1 in 10 innings. In an interesting turn of events, there was an hour-long delay due to rain shortly after the brawl.

Before his ejection, Siri was 2-for-2 with a home run - the only run the Dragons scored all game. Pinero was 0-for-2 at the time of his ejection.

On Monday, Tony Cingrani, a starter for the big-league Reds, was scheduled to make the start for the Dragons. Cingrani was injured back in April with an oblique strain, and will make a start for Dayton before the Reds determine whether he's ready to return to the MLB club.

As the Dragons and Whitecaps prepare to move forward with their seasons, it remains to be seen how long they'll be dealing with the suspensions of the players involved in Sunday's brawl.

Jimenez will likely be out for a while - firing a fastball into a crowd of people is likely to draw the attention of those responsible for issuing discipline for fights like Sunday's.

