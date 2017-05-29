Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steve Kerr.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses his health status ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals

As the Golden State Warriors have made history this postseason, going 12-0 through the first three rounds, they've done so largely without coach Steve Kerr on the bench.

Kerr, who is still dealing with complications from a pair of back surgeries he underwent a couple of years ago, hasn't been well enough to coach his squad since Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the time since, assistant coach Mike Brown has led the Warriors to the NBA Finals, where they'll face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third-straight season.

Though Kerr is feeling better, he told ESPN.com that he still isn't well enough to be on the sideline for Thursday night's series opener in Oakland:

"As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night," Kerr said after practice Monday. "It's still up in the air.

"I'm ready, but I'm not ready to coach yet. I'm still feeling a lot of the effects of what I've got going on."

Kerr recently underwent another back procedure to try to correct what went wrong after the first two, and is still recovering from that. He was in the locker room during the Warriors' Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs to speak with his squad, but wasn't able to coach from the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Now, even Brown isn't feeling so hot, as he missed Monday's practice with an illness. Kerr, who still has a sharp wit and hasn't lost his sense of humor, said he's just glad the players are all healthy heading into the season's final series.

"I told the team the good news is the team is really healthy, but the bad news is the coaching staff is dropping like flies," Kerr joked. "So hopefully Mike will be back tomorrow."

In Brown's absence, assistant coach Jarron Collins ran practice. Brown should be back sooner than Kerr, though, as his illness isn't as serious as what Kerr is going through.

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on board and healthy, the Warriors will be a tough team for LeBron James, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers to handle, with or without Kerr in the mix.

If the Warriors can get their second title in three years, it will be extra sweet for Brown, who used to coach the Cavs and is, in fact, still receiving money from the team.

Whatever ends up happening, it'll be a fun series to watch. Hopefully Kerr can get back on his feet and join in on some of the fun before it's all said and done.

