Smackdown Live is now enjoying the era of the modern day Maharaja with Jinder Mahal as the new WWE Champion.

Mahal won the championship at Backlash and is set to defend it against the former champion Randy Orton at Money in the Bank in July.

A new challenger emerges

While Mahal will be continuing his feud with Orton well into July, when the cameras aren't rolling, he will be facing a new adversary.

A report by Ringside News has highlighted that in the advertisements for WWE Live events throughout the month of July, Shinsuke Nakamura is the superstar who will be challenging Mahal for the title.

Orton isn't set to appear at the shows where Nakamura is given matches against the WWE Champion, meaning that the King of Strong Style is the chosen superstar to take his place.

Nakamura has been entered into the Money in the Bank ladder match and is widely considered as a potential favourite in the contest.

Nakamura claiming the briefcase could even set up a potential feud with Mahal in the near future for Smackdown.

Ever since debuting on Smackdown Live 48 hours after WrestleMania, he has become a clear fan favourite on the show and is expected to receive a main event push sooner rather than later.

Nakamura could be the next in line to face Mahal even if he isn't successful at Money in the Bank and could find himself on the main stage at Summer Slam in August.

Chances on the horizon

Money in the Bank is less than a month away and the match that the event is named after will bring together six of Smackdown's biggest names.

Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler will all compete for the right to claim the briefcase guaranteeing a title opportunity at any point over the next year.

Many consider Nakamura and Corbin as the favourites for the match, but Money in the Bank is synonymous with throwing up it's fair share of shocks.

Meanwhile away from the ladder match, Mahal will defend his title against Orton with both men having to fear the appearance of the new Mr Money in the Bank.

Last year, Dean Ambrose cashed in his newly won briefcase on the same night just moments after Seth Rollins had won the WWE title from Roman Reigns.

