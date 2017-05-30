The final episode of RAW ahead of this Sunday's Extreme Rules event featured some high profile matches and symbolic victories.

While Austin Aries made Neville tap out, the five superstars that will feature in the main event were all in action on RAW.

Something mysterious

Several big taking points came out of Monday's episode, including a second attack on Enzo Amore, the first appearance of the Revival since their injury and a mysterious new story line forming.

Ever since being unveiled as the new RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle has led the show through the Payback event and some pretty low television ratings.

However, he could now be about to embark on a new venture on the show as the General Manager now looks set to get himself involved in an on-air story line.

It all started during Monday's episode when the camera focused upon RAW's announce team - with Corey Graves seeming very distracted.

While Michael Cole addressed the camera, Graves stared at his phone before getting up and simply walking away.

He would later be seen inside the General Manager's office with Angle also reading whatever the message was that was on Graves' phone.

With a message from an unknown source, Angle appeared visibly concerned about it's content and even claimed that "If this got out, it would ruin me."

No further developments were made throughout the rest of the show with regards the mystery message on Graves' phone - despite Booker T appearing just as interested as everyone else in it's content.

FINALLY HAPPENING

While the content of the message remains shrouded in mystery, it could have begun a story line that will end with Angle's in-ring return.

Prior to his return to the company two nights before WrestleMania, rumours claimed that he is willing to get back in the ring if he were to take up an on screen role.

Monday's events could just be the first of many stepping stones to that becoming a reality - with it possibly even coming to a head at Summer Slam.

