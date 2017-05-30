The Revival return to RAW and discuss Enzo Amore's attack

Ever since their debut the night following WrestleMania, former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival haven't made the impact fans were hoping for.

Of course this is down to an injury which has seen the team out of action for the last six weeks and counting.

An ominous return?

Their inactive streak continues, but for the first time since suffering the injury, the duo appeared on RAW on Monday night.

SIGN UP NOW

Who attacked Enzo Amore? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The two were asked about last week's attack on Enzo Amore and for their thoughts on it - at which point they became very defensive about the subject.

They were shown footage of them walking around backstage at last week's show after initially claiming that they hadn't been at RAW for several weeks.

Article continues below

The team known for their brutal attacks are the main culprits in the attack on Amore last week and their interview was seemingly about trying to get them to admit to it.

After they declared their innocence, they did however share their true feeling on Amore and his role on RAW.

Referring to Amore as a bottom feeder and detailing their very low opinion of him, the two seemingly just incriminated themselves even further.

Particularly, when Amore was attacked again.

Gunning for Enzo

For the second time in two weeks, Enzo Amore was attacked backstage with no identity on who did it.

In a segment which aired shortly after the Revival's interview, their already critical words helped to fuel the anger from Big Cass upon discovery of Amore's situation.

Cass was not happy with the situation and became even more irate when General Manager Kurt Angle tried to defend the Revival.

Claiming that he had personally seen them leaving the building, Angle wasn't willing to consider the idea that the duo had attacked Amore once again.

Twice in two weeks Enzo Amore has found himself victim of a backstage assault, meaning that Cass will likely stick pretty close to his tag team partner on RAW next week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms