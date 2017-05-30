GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Revival could be close to a return (©Twitter @Stillreal2us).

The Revival appear on RAW and discuss Enzo Amore being attacked

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since their debut the night following WrestleMania, former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival haven't made the impact fans were hoping for.

Of course this is down to an injury which has seen the team out of action for the last six weeks and counting.

An ominous return?

Their inactive streak continues, but for the first time since suffering the injury, the duo appeared on RAW on Monday night.

SIGN UP NOW

Who attacked Enzo Amore? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The two were asked about last week's attack on Enzo Amore and for their thoughts on it - at which point they became very defensive about the subject.

They were shown footage of them walking around backstage at last week's show after initially claiming that they hadn't been at RAW for several weeks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

The Revival return to RAW and discuss Enzo Amore's attack

The Revival return to RAW and discuss Enzo Amore's attack

The fee Atletico want to pay for Diego Costa is embarrassing [Independent]

The fee Atletico want to pay for Diego Costa is embarrassing [Independent]

The team known for their brutal attacks are the main culprits in the attack on Amore last week and their interview was seemingly about trying to get them to admit to it.

After they declared their innocence, they did however share their true feeling on Amore and his role on RAW.

Referring to Amore as a bottom feeder and detailing their very low opinion of him, the two seemingly just incriminated themselves even further.

Particularly, when Amore was attacked again.

Gunning for Enzo

For the second time in two weeks, Enzo Amore was attacked backstage with no identity on who did it.

In a segment which aired shortly after the Revival's interview, their already critical words helped to fuel the anger from Big Cass upon discovery of Amore's situation.

Cass was not happy with the situation and became even more irate when General Manager Kurt Angle tried to defend the Revival.

Claiming that he had personally seen them leaving the building, Angle wasn't willing to consider the idea that the duo had attacked Amore once again.

Twice in two weeks Enzo Amore has found himself victim of a backstage assault, meaning that Cass will likely stick pretty close to his tag team partner on RAW next week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

The Revival return to RAW and discuss Enzo Amore's attack

The Revival return to RAW and discuss Enzo Amore's attack

The fee Atletico want to pay for Diego Costa is embarrassing [Independent]

The fee Atletico want to pay for Diego Costa is embarrassing [Independent]

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again