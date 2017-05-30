With over 1,000 episode of RAW and countless PPV shows over the years, WWE are sure to eventually run out of ideas.

The fans are always the first to let the company know when a superstar or segment isn't what they want to watch - and it happened again on Monday night.

A segment to forget

Monday's episode saw the company produce a segment in which RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss would host a 'This is your Life' segment for her opponent on Sunday, Bayley.

It would feature props from Bayley's early life and also some characters from her childhood, including an old boyfriend and one of her teachers.

The segment would largely see Bayley be portrayed as a child who couldn't be parted from her parents and overall, as someone who couldn't go to the extremes need for this Sunday's match.

The segment however, was not well received, with WWE's highlight video even skipping over the majority of it and simply advancing to Bayley's entrance, and the brawl that followed.

However the fans on Twitter were as vocal as ever about the questionable segment, and they were not positive reviews.

The fans didn't hold back in their criticism of the segment with many searching for comical pictures and videos to accompany their thoughts on the scene.

This is your Life has previously created a segment that is widely considered as one of the best in the history of Monday night RAW, however Monday's attempt fell far short of that.

Trying to recreate history

The original scene featured the Rock and his then partner Mankind and ran for over 20 minutes but was filled with hilarious moments.

It still considered one of the greatest scenes in the shows history since airing in 1999 and it is something that the company haven't been shy about duplicating ever since.

It may be quite a while until the company attempts another This is your Life segment following Monday's heavily criticised version.

