Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

After finishing the 2015-16 campaign 19th in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation zone, Huddersfield Town weren’t expected to pull up trees this season.

Indeed, some - including the experienced Football League manager Ian Holloway - tipped the Terriers to struggle this season.

“I haven't seen much progression from the club during the back end of last season,” Holloway told Sky Sports last August, predicting Huddersfield would finish 23rd in the table this term. “David Wagner is pretty inexperienced and if results turn, then they may struggle to turn things around.”

Article continues below

However, Holloway’s pre-season prediction was hopelessly off the mark.

Wagner’s side have now been promoted to the Premier League for the first time thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Reading at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Article continues below

The match itself wasn’t exactly a thriller - in fact, it will surely be remembered as one of the least entertaining play-off finals ever - but that didn’t bother the travelling Huddersfield fans who presumably celebrated long into the night.

The West Yorkshire club have not played in the top flight since 1972.

Wagner: I'm so proud of the players

"I'm one of the most happy men on the planet today. I'm so proud of this group of players, what they've done over the whole season,” Wagner was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"There was no doubt about whether we were able to handle the atmosphere. After what they did in the semi-final, I thought the circumstances wouldn't be a problem.

"This competition is really hard. If you win it you like it, but my thoughts are as well with the other three teams which had unbelievable seasons, especially Reading."

Huddersfield offer incredible gesture for their loyal fans

Huddersfield will go head-to-head against English football’s giants next season and loyal supporters will be able to watch the matches at the John Smith's Stadium for an absolute bargain price.

Per Matty Roper, media assistant at Port Vale, Huddersfield fans who have held season tickets since 2009 will be able to buy one for just £100 next season.

That works out at just over £5 per home game.

A superb gesture from a newly-promoted Premier League club that clearly appreciates it’s loyal fan base.

Other clubs - particularly those in the Premier League - should take note.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms