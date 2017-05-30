Antoine Griezmann could be forgiven for growing a little tired of the speculation surrounding his future.

The Frenchman must be aware that his every move is being watched in the hope that he'll drop a hint as to where he'll be playing his football next season.

Atletico Madrid would dearly love to keep hold of him, but the prospect of Manchester United activating his release clause is never far away.

The 26-year-old teased United fans by admitting live on French TV that there's a "six out of 10" chance he'll join the Red Devils.

Although it will take £85million to force Atletico into selling, it could well be a price worth paying. Griezmann has just the kind of attacking prowess that Jose Mourinho's side needs.

The other issue at the heart of the matter is what the player himself wants to do.

Last week, the Telegraph attributed the following quotes to him:

“If I have to move, it’s not a problem. It can be England, because it’s the trend, Germany, China or USA. I’m ready to go.

“I want to win titles. I’ve reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn’t enough anymore. That’s it. Winning titles is what I’m looking for this summer, when deciding my future.”

If those comments are taken at face value, then it's hard to envisage him staying in the Spanish capital.

Griezmann's latest hint

Yet, maybe there's a part of Griezmann that enjoys toying with the public's imagination.

On Monday, he posted a picture on Instagram of himself with French team-mate Alexandre Lacazette. It's probably no coincidence that, according to Sky Sports, the Lyon striker is set to move to Atletico on the condition that their transfer ban is lifted.

Of course, it's possible that with France playing Paraguay on Friday, all Griezmann has done is upload a photo taken on international duty.

Nonetheless, it's bound to be interpreted by some fans as a hint that he's staying at Atletico.

Lacazette seems to think he is, anyway.

"They're one of the clubs that are hard to refuse," he said, per Metro.

"Besides, Antoine has been trying for a while to get me to come."

