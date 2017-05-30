Alessandro Del Piero knows a thing or two about high pressure finals. During his playing days he managed to pick up a Champions League and a World Cup, and there's no doubt he will be watching closely as Juventus meet Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday.

However, while he knows what it takes to win a major European final, he knows what it feels like to lose one against Real Madrid, as he did when the two sides came face-to-face in 1998.

Zidane, as you know, is now in charge of affairs at the Santiago Bernabeu and Del Piero spoke with Spanish publication Marca about his former teammate before giving his opinion on who he thinks could make the biggest difference in Wales.

The 44-year-old hung up his boots in 2014 after seeing his playing days out in India with Dheli Dynamos, but he is best known for a success-laden 17 seasons with Juventus.

During that time he spent five years playing alongside Zidane in what was one of the best midfields in the world at the time, and in truth, still is.

The ex-Italian international told the site that he never thought he would see Zidane in charge of a club despite being a special player to line up next to on the pitch, but is pleased to see him living up to his status.

"At first, when we shared the dressing room, I couldn't imagine that he was going to go that way, but when I saw him on the bench, I honestly thought he would be alright," he said.

"He is intelligent, ambitious, and above all he sees football with great lucidity. It's the reason why he has the capacity to make the correct decisions, both on and off the pitch. The results speak for him. He has won everything so far."

He was then asked which player he thought could make the difference on the night for either side, he provided a rather interesting answer.

With so many game changers on the pitch, you might think that it would be tempting to name Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala as the player to look out for, but Del Piero thinks that Gianluigi Buffon is the man to hold the key and for one good reason.

"It's the small details that decides a game like this. All the names you speak of can be decisive, but there also others. I would add Buffon, who is crazy to take home the only trophy he is missing."

Most neutrals will likely be supporting Juventus in support of Buffon, as the Champions League is the only trophy he doesn't have in his trophy collection.

