Once regarded as the most entertaining golfer on the planet, former world number one Tiger Woods is no longer a stranger to controversy.

His latest exploits earned him a mug shot in Palm Beach County after reportedly being arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Woods, however, denied any allegations of alcoholic abuse, instead blaming “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication" for his recklessness.

It is not the first time, however, that Woods has been flagged down for careless driving after police detained him in 2009 for a similar incident outside his home in Florida.

Woods then came under fire for his extra-marital affairs, with the then 34-year-old issuing a teary-eyed public apology amidst uncertainty over his golfing future.

Woods cut a distraught and sour figure in the mug shot released by police, something that will scar him for time to come after he worked tirelessly to pick himself up since his 2009.

According to BBC Sport golf correspondent Ian Carter, the 14-time Major champion pursues a heavily guarded lifestyle, tucked away in the confines of his home with computer games and fatherhood among his main prerogatives, and the golfing faithful would keep their fingers crossed that Woods bounces back from his new low.

The 41-year-old is currently on the mend; having participated in just 10 tournaments over the last two years, after receiving a fourth back operation that has kept him sidelined since.

Woods, however, admitted to feeling better than ever before when he last blogged about his health on May 24th, even hinting at a possible return to competitive golf, saying: "I want to play professional golf again but I'm not looking ahead.

"I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

His recovery coupled with the launch of a new venture dubbed the TGR showed that Tiger was eager to put his past mishaps to bed, with a statement from his new website reading: "Led by Tiger's vision and inspired by his commitment to excellence on and off the golf course, TGR unites its namesake's ventures in a focused mindset, a precise method, and an ongoing pursuit of mastery.

"Together, we're working to give everyone the opportunity to define excellence for themselves."

Talking about statements, you can read his full one following his arrest below.

Fans can do nothing but believe that it was indeed a mix-up with medication and that Woods will stand by his life’s mission statement to warm the hearts of his followers and pick himself up from rock bottom again.

