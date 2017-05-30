One of the biggest distractions in Arsenal's season has been the situation regarding the futures of key men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The two men have just a year remaining on their respective deals with a host of top clubs believed to be circling around them in the hope of being able to prize one or both of them away with a low ball offer.

A late season rally in form wasn't enough to see them secure their usual top four place, but manager Arsene Wenger is hoping that the feel-good factor will be enough to swing their thinking into remaining at the club for an extended stay.

Both players have hinted that they would be prepared to stay at the Emirates, but Sanchez's behaviour in particular has suggested otherwise.

On several occasions this season, the Chilean has allowed his frustrations to boil over and whether he's been on the pitch or on the bench the cameras have managed to show him looking far from happy.

This, coupled with the consistent accusations against Ozil going missing in bigger games have earned the pair some serious criticism, but one thing is for sure, they still remain a stronger side with the two men in the squad.

So much so that a report in the Daily Mirror is claiming that the Gunners are prepared to offer the two a combined wage packet of £30million per season to keep them.

This would see the club offer Sanchez a a two-year extension, which comes in execs of £275,000-a-week and would tie him down until 2020.

Arsenal have already allegedly offered Ozil a salary of £280,000-a-week, though it is believed that his representatives are pushing the club to cough up £350,000-a-week.

The club will hold discussions over the situation on Tuesday as well as attempting to resolve Wenger's future in the process.

There could also be a cutoff point established over the negotiations as to whether they will allow the players to enter the final year of their deals to prevent the situation turning into any more of a farce.

Both Bayern Munich and Manchester City have expressed a desire to sign Sanchez, while there hasn't been the same level of interest in Ozil, and the Gunners are eager to avoid allowing either of them to wind their contracts down to the point they'll be allowed to leave for free.

