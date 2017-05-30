Tiger Woods has been stealing the headlines since a mug shot of him hovered up in news feeds around the world.

An unsightly image of a man that was reportedly getting his life back together, and just a few days ago, claiming to be feeling better than ever before after a fourth back operation kept him sidelined from competitive golf.

Amidst the controversial details of his arrest for Driving Under the Influence, it has emerged that Woods was not on par with his behaviour during the arrest, when he refused to take a breathalyser test and demonstrated conceited behaviour with the police early on Monday morning.

The 41-year-old 14 time Major champion was stopped by Palm Beach police after they saw his car “driving erratically, all over the road” in the wee hours of the morning.

The officers reportedly caught a whiff of alcohol on his breath, but Woods declined to undergo a breathalyser test and responded arrogantly when he was being questioned.

The refusal to take the test results in immediate license suspension and automatic arrest, however, Woods seemingly carries a get out of jail free card and was released mere hours later, without even having to post bail.

There was a time when a 21-year-old Woods became the youngest Masters winner in 1997 before going on to dominate the golfing world for 11 solid years where he was virtually unbeatable.

From his immaculate short game to his straight drives (no pun intended), a 32-year-old Tiger Woods was more than just a sporting icon, only five Majors short of the legendary Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

He was a family man, a gentleman, cast in a saintly light by fans and pundits alike until his world came crashing down in 2009 when he it was discovered that he was sinking birdie putts off the course after he confessed to extra-marital affairs that put his marriage and his career in jeopardy.

Sports’ first billionaire was laid to shame and found himself staring down the barrels of defeat as he walked a lonely path to a steady recovery.

Few would believe that the petulant man behind the wheel, refusing to take a breathalyser test like a cross child refusing to go the dentist, was once hailed the Laureus Sportsman of the Year on two separate occasions for his calm, composed demeanour on the golf course.

According to TMZ, Woods’ publicists are keen to stop any footage from the arrest from being leaked onto the internet, but for the moment, it remains unknown whether the officers wore body cams or not.

For his and his family’s sake, we can only hope not.

