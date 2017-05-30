Daniel Levy must be tempted to cut the phone lines at Tottenham this summer.

Spurs ought to be flattered that so many of their key men are attracting interest from elsewhere.

After all, it just shows what an impressive season they've had.

There comes a point, however, where the rumours become tiresome, and Levy must be concerned about whether the Lilywhites will be able to keep their exciting young squad together.

Kyle Walker continues to be linked with Manchester City, and that's one move that looks as though it might come off as the England international fell behind Kieran Trippier in Mauricio Pochettino's thinking towards the end of the season.

Losing Walker would be one thing, but Tottenham cannot afford to sell both of their main full-backs.

According to the Mirror, they are having to consider that possibility as Manchester United get ready to step up their interest in Danny Rose.

Spurs 2nd, United 6th - but could Rose be tempted?

The newspaper claims the 26-year-old would be interested in moving back up north, having left Leeds as a teenager in 2007.

Jose Mourinho is thought to be prioritising the signing of a new left-back given his infamously low opinion of Luke Shaw.

Manchester City have been monitoring Rose too, but they are more likely to focus on pursuing Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

United can offer significantly higher wages than Spurs, who may turn to Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement.

Rose sounds positive about Spurs

Ben Davies could be promoted to first-choice while Pochettino works on the teenager, as the Welshman has improved tremendously in recent months.

Interestingly, Rose spoke about the future on the BBC last week. Most of what he said about his current club was positive, insisting they just need "one marquee signing" to challenge for the title again, citing a lack of depth in their squad this time around.

Yet, while he stressed that Harry Kane would definitely be staying, he added:

"It depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on.”

Rose has been sidelined for the last three months with a knee injury and that could prove an obstacle to any summer deal.

Would Danny Rose be wrong to leave Tottenham? Have your say in the comments.

