GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Danny Rose .

Manchester United leading the race for Danny Rose

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Daniel Levy must be tempted to cut the phone lines at Tottenham this summer.

Spurs ought to be flattered that so many of their key men are attracting interest from elsewhere.

After all, it just shows what an impressive season they've had.

Article continues below

There comes a point, however, where the rumours become tiresome, and Levy must be concerned about whether the Lilywhites will be able to keep their exciting young squad together.

Kyle Walker continues to be linked with Manchester City, and that's one move that looks as though it might come off as the England international fell behind Kieran Trippier in Mauricio Pochettino's thinking towards the end of the season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Losing Walker would be one thing, but Tottenham cannot afford to sell both of their main full-backs.

According to the Mirror, they are having to consider that possibility as Manchester United get ready to step up their interest in Danny Rose.

Spurs 2nd, United 6th - but could Rose be tempted? 

The newspaper claims the 26-year-old would be interested in moving back up north, having left Leeds as a teenager in 2007.

Jose Mourinho is thought to be prioritising the signing of a new left-back given his infamously low opinion of Luke Shaw.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Manchester City have been monitoring Rose too, but they are more likely to focus on pursuing Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

United can offer significantly higher wages than Spurs, who may turn to Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement.

Rose sounds positive about Spurs 

Ben Davies could be promoted to first-choice while Pochettino works on the teenager, as the Welshman has improved tremendously in recent months.

Interestingly, Rose spoke about the future on the BBC last week. Most of what he said about his current club was positive, insisting they just need "one marquee signing" to challenge for the title again, citing a lack of depth in their squad this time around.

A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Yet, while he stressed that Harry Kane would definitely be staying, he added:

"It depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on.”

Rose has been sidelined for the last three months with a knee injury and that could prove an obstacle to any summer deal.

Would Danny Rose be wrong to leave Tottenham? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Danny Rose
Football
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again