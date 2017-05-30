GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Saul Niguez, Fernando Torres.

Saul believes Atletico Madrid should do one very special thing for Fernando Torres

Saul Niguez is one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe right now and at 22-years-old, there's every indication that the Spaniard is going to get better.

As the heartbeat for Atletico Madrid for the last three years, Saul has competed for the highest honours possible and will now be a play a major role for the club as they move to their new stadium.

While the all-action midfielder might be one of the most wanted men in Europe, he also appears to be one of the most loyal.

It's clear that Los Rojiblancos is now in his blood and after breaking the Real Madrid/Barcelona La Liga duopoly back in the 2013/14 season, Atleti have remained one of the major players in Spanish football.

However, to stay at that level clubs have to constantly improve and while Saul wants good players at Atletico, he wants the right ones.

"What is most important isn't the players, what matters most is Atletico the club," Niguez said of the move. "It is a humble, family oriented, hardworking club.

"When you are wearing the shirt you want and are given minutes, you value that more than anything else."

Speaking of the right ones, Fernando Torres embodies that notion better than anybody.

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga

The 33-year-old striker set La Liga alight in his first spell with the club before moving abroad. However, he found his way back to his spiritual home in 2015 and Saul believes Torres is the kind of person the club should never let go.

"Fernando [Torres] is a super kind person, really close to the fans and has encrusted in him the values of the club," he concluded. "I'd give him a contract for life."

Torres is Atletico through and through - not many people will argue with Saul's suggestion. But, can the same be said for Antoine Griezmann?

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

The in-demand Frenchman seems to be destined for a move to Manchester United if reports are to be believed but Saul just wants the situation cleared up one way or another.

"He can manage his future as he'd like," Niguez simply stated. "He is a very important player for us, and we know the quality he has, but no one player is above the club."

Topics:
La Liga
Fernando Torres
Football

