Diego Costa might well have scored his last goal for Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

It was ultimately a strike that meant little, with Aaron Ramsey netting the winner for Arsenal just three minutes later.

The rumours linking Costa with the Stamford Bridge exit are simply refusing to go away, and it can't be long before his future is sorted once and for all.

The striker is on civil terms with Antonio Conte, which could not be said back in January.

That means there is less urgency when it comes to getting him out the door, but the Blues ideally need to know whether he is going so they can set about finding a replacement.

Nobody knows what will happen better than Costa himself, which makes his latest quotes in the Mirror all the more pertinent.

When discussing Michy Batshuayi, who has played a bit-part role since arriving from Marseille, Costa said:

“He is a boy who will take great steps. Hopefully, he will continue to grow - he has all the qualities to stay here. Batshuayi may stay because he’s young and I could be leaving."

Another potential replacement

It remains to be seen whether Conte agrees. The Italian has only started Batshuayi once in the league, so he is expected to bring in another striker rather than promote the young Belgian straightaway.

Romelu Lukaku is one option, though Chelsea's failure to include a buy-back clause in his sale to Everton means he will not come cheap.

When asked what he thought of the club potentially re-signing the 24-year-old, Costa added:

“I do not know - that’s a decision for the club. Of course Lukaku is a very big player who played an impressive season. I hope he can sign at Chelsea because it’s a unique club.”

Should Chelsea sign Romelu Lukaku? Have your say in the comments.

