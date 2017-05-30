GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Diego Costa .

Diego Costa discusses who could replace him as Chelsea's main striker

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Diego Costa might well have scored his last goal for Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

It was ultimately a strike that meant little, with Aaron Ramsey netting the winner for Arsenal just three minutes later.

The rumours linking Costa with the Stamford Bridge exit are simply refusing to go away, and it can't be long before his future is sorted once and for all.

Article continues below

The striker is on civil terms with Antonio Conte, which could not be said back in January.

That means there is less urgency when it comes to getting him out the door, but the Blues ideally need to know whether he is going so they can set about finding a replacement.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Nobody knows what will happen better than Costa himself, which makes his latest quotes in the Mirror all the more pertinent.

When discussing Michy Batshuayi, who has played a bit-part role since arriving from Marseille, Costa said:

“He is a boy who will take great steps. Hopefully, he will continue to grow - he has all the qualities to stay here. Batshuayi may stay because he’s young and I could be leaving."

Another potential replacement 

It remains to be seen whether Conte agrees. The Italian has only started Batshuayi once in the league, so he is expected to bring in another striker rather than promote the young Belgian straightaway.

Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku is one option, though Chelsea's failure to include a buy-back clause in his sale to Everton means he will not come cheap.

When asked what he thought of the club potentially re-signing the 24-year-old, Costa added:

“I do not know - that’s a decision for the club. Of course Lukaku is a very big player who played an impressive season. I hope he can sign at Chelsea because it’s a unique club.”

Should Chelsea sign Romelu Lukaku? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Everton
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again