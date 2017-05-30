GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

david Wagner.

Ian Holloway tipped Huddersfield for relegation - David Wagner reacts superbly

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Huddersfield Town will be playing Premier League football for the first time next season following their play-off final victory over Reading at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Terriers clinched promotion after a dramatic penalty shootout, which saw Christopher Schindler win it for David Wagner’s side after Liam Moore blazed over the crossbar and Jordan Obita’s attempt was saved by Danny Ward.

"I'm so happy and so proud of my players, the whole town and every employee of the club," Wagner was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "The players have gone from heroes to legends during these play-offs."

Article continues below

Huddersfield haven’t played in English football’s top flight since 1972 and many football fans already think they stand no chance next season.

Former England international Rodney Marsh admitted on Twitter that he’s already stuck £100 on the West Yorkshire outfit being relegated straight back to the Championship at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

What Ian Holloway predicted back in August

However, anyone writing Huddersfield off should do so at their peril. Just ask Ian Holloway.

The Queens Park Rangers manager tipped the Terriers to finish this season 23rd in the Championship table.

Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

“I haven't seen much progression from the club during the back end of last season,” Holloway told Sky Sports last August. “David Wagner is pretty inexperienced and if results turn, then they may struggle to turn things around.”

Wagner and his players get their revenge

Neither Wagner nor the Huddersfield players have forgotten what Holloway said - and they were keen to exact revenge on the experienced Football League coach during their promotion celebrations.

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Wagner was asked if he imagined promotion was a realistic possibility.

“No, to be fair, not at the start of the season. Of course I thought we were able to get more than fighting [against] relegation - by the way: Ian Holloway, all the best for next season!”

Burn!

And that wasn’t all.

Huddersfield players mock Holloway in dressing room

A video has emerged on social media of the Huddersfield players chanting “There’s only one Ian Holloway!” inside the dressing room at Wembley following their fairytale triumph.

Watch it here…

You should probably ask for a few tips, Ian

Holloway’s QPR side, by the way, finished the season down in 18th position.

Brentford v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship

You might want to ask Wagner for a few tips, Ian.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Queens Park Rangers
Football
League One
Championship
Huddersfield Town
League Two

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again