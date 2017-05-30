Huddersfield Town will be playing Premier League football for the first time next season following their play-off final victory over Reading at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Terriers clinched promotion after a dramatic penalty shootout, which saw Christopher Schindler win it for David Wagner’s side after Liam Moore blazed over the crossbar and Jordan Obita’s attempt was saved by Danny Ward.

"I'm so happy and so proud of my players, the whole town and every employee of the club," Wagner was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "The players have gone from heroes to legends during these play-offs."

Article continues below

Huddersfield haven’t played in English football’s top flight since 1972 and many football fans already think they stand no chance next season.

Former England international Rodney Marsh admitted on Twitter that he’s already stuck £100 on the West Yorkshire outfit being relegated straight back to the Championship at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Article continues below

What Ian Holloway predicted back in August

However, anyone writing Huddersfield off should do so at their peril. Just ask Ian Holloway.

The Queens Park Rangers manager tipped the Terriers to finish this season 23rd in the Championship table.

“I haven't seen much progression from the club during the back end of last season,” Holloway told Sky Sports last August. “David Wagner is pretty inexperienced and if results turn, then they may struggle to turn things around.”

Wagner and his players get their revenge

Neither Wagner nor the Huddersfield players have forgotten what Holloway said - and they were keen to exact revenge on the experienced Football League coach during their promotion celebrations.

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Wagner was asked if he imagined promotion was a realistic possibility.

“No, to be fair, not at the start of the season. Of course I thought we were able to get more than fighting [against] relegation - by the way: Ian Holloway, all the best for next season!”

Burn!

And that wasn’t all.

Huddersfield players mock Holloway in dressing room

A video has emerged on social media of the Huddersfield players chanting “There’s only one Ian Holloway!” inside the dressing room at Wembley following their fairytale triumph.

Watch it here…

You should probably ask for a few tips, Ian

Holloway’s QPR side, by the way, finished the season down in 18th position.

You might want to ask Wagner for a few tips, Ian.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms