Football

klopp perisic.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Ivan Perisic back in 2012

Football News
24/7

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past week.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all reportedly interested in signing the Croatia international.

The Independent reported on Monday that Perisic wants to move to Old Trafford - but the Red Devils’ only value the 28-year-old to be worth around £35 million. That’s £15 million less than Inter’s asking price.

Whether any club will pay £50 million for Perisic remains to be seen, but it would be a huge surprise if Jurgen Klopp seriously wanted to bring the Croatian to Liverpool this summer.

To understand why, we need to cast our minds back to November 2012.

How Perisic angered Klopp in 2012

Perisic was with Borussia Dortmund at the time, working under the current Liverpool boss.

But he got on the wrong side of the charismatic German coach when he complained on Croatian channel Nora-TV about the lack of support from his manager.

Moreover, Perisic also accused Klopp of favouring certain members of the BVB squad.

"I cannot be pleased with my situation at the club. I don't get a lot of time on the pitch, very much like last year,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN at the time.

Dortmund's Croatian midfielder Ivan Peri

Perisic added: ”We have no relationship. He is the best coach in Germany right now, the number one, everyone accepts the subordinate role.

"And rightly so, what we achieved in Dortmund over the past few years is unique. The atmosphere in the team is perfect, but he has three to four players with whom he discusses things. The rest of us are pros, doing their job."

Ouch.

Klopp hit back at Perisic via the media

Klopp reacted by firing back at Perisic via the media in Germany.

"A professional footballer is unhappy when he is not playing," he was quoted as saying by Goal. "If he then keeps his mouth shut, it is better for him at the end.

"Complaining in public is childish."

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND

Perisic was sold to Wolfsburg soon after

Reports at the time claimed Perisic was facing a €15,000 fine because of his outburst, although it’s unclear whether he was ever made to pay up.

What is clear is that the relationship between Perisic and Klopp never recovered - and the Croatian was offloaded to Wolfsburg less than two months later.

Dormund's German head coach Jurgen Klopp

Knowing all this, reports claiming Klopp wants Perisic at Liverpool can surely be dismissed as nonsense.

Topics:
Ivan Perisic
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Football

