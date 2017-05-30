GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward.

Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward have a plan to sign four players this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United were dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann yesterday as Atletico Madrid's president, Enrique Cerezo, confirmed he will be staying.

Speaking to Marca, per the Daily Mail, he said: "Griezmann will stay here. Not here at the [Vicente] Calderon, but at the Wanda [Metropolitano]."

Griezmann has persistently insisted he is going nowhere this summer and he appeared to reinforce that notion by posting a picture with Alexandre Lacazette on Instagram yesterday.

Article continues below

Lacazette has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Atletico this summer, which his France teammate is clearly relishing.

Check out Griezmann's post - and Lacazette's response - below.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

GRIEZMANN & LACAZETTE'S BROMANCE

Losing out on Griezmann wouldn't be the end of the world for United and Jose Mourinho, of course, with Gareth Bale and Kylian Mbappe also reported targets.

Of those three, Bale is the most likely to join having endured a frustrating and injury-plagued season under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

And Mourinho is said to be confident of signing the Wales international, too, depending on whether he starts Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus.

Real Madrid CF v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

According to Spanish reports, should Bale start on the bench, United believe they will have a 'great' chance of luring him from the Bernabeu.

A busy summer certainly awaits and the Mirror claim Mourinho and Ed Woodward have a clever system in place to ensure they make four key signings. 

James Robson explains how Mourinho has Woodward working to a 'pyramid' structure that features primary summer targets for each of the four positions (centre-back, full-back, central midfield and upfront) and alternatives should they fail.

For example, if United don't end up signing Griezmann, they now have a 'pyramid' of backups that they will work down, including Romelu Lukaku and Andrea Belotti.

FBL-ENG-PR-WIGAN-MAN UTD-FRIENDLY

Mourinho wants to sign at least four players and will go to extreme lengths to ensure that is the case come the beginning of September. 

Fortunately for the Portuguese manager, he will be given the funds he needs to make any improvements to United's squad. 

Gary Neville has previously claimed Mourinho has a £200 million warchest, while Guillem Balague believes it could be over £300 million. Exciting stuff.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Huddersfield have made an incredible gesture for their fans after promotion

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again