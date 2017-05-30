GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool.

Liverpool announce the signing of 16-year-old Dal Varesanovic

Having finished fourth and qualified for next season’s Champions League, Liverpool will need to strengthen heavily this summer to compete with the European elite.

It's believed that Jurgen Klopp will be given as much as £150 million in order to do so, with the likes of Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Luan Vieira reportedly all on the German's shopping list.

But while Klopp will be keen to add quality to his first-team, he is a manager that very keen to nurture young players and give them a chance of playing first-team football. And that philosophy can be seen in his first summer signing.

Rather than spending £40m or £50m on a player that will help their Champions League campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has snapped up an exciting youngster.

Bosnian Dal Varesanovic has arrived at Anfield for a reported £43,000 from FK Sarajevo. The Merseysiders agreed a deal some time ago for the wonderkid, beating the likes of Barcelona and Dinamo to his signature, but had to wait until his 16th birthday to official sign him.

And the left-footed midfielder looks some player.

There is a couple of YouTube compilations of Varesanovic in action and it's fair to say he looks very talented.

Watch: Varesanovic in action

Take a look:

Of course, with him being just 16-years-old, Varesanovic still has a lot to learn before he can make the step up to first-team football. 

But he's going to get guidance from a club legend - Steven Gerrard.

He is expected to play for Liverpool U18s next season with Gerrard being announced at their manager.

Can Gerrard help Varesanovic fulfil his potential and break into the Liverpool senior side in the coming years?

Watch this space.

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

