Monaco is often considered one of the highlights of the Formula 1 season.

The picturesque backdrop coupled with the beautifully intricate course often makes for a truly pulsating race.

Not this year, though.

Sebastian Vettel secured a comfortable win and extended his lead at the top of the championship to a daunting 25 points.

Lewis Hamilton, his closest rival and competitor, could only muster a measly seventh placed finish, largely down to the fact he started the race in 13th due to a shocking qualifying session.

It's fair to say the British Mercedes driver was less than content about his abject showing in Monte Carlo. The car seemed to be in mutiny throughout and he delivered a scathing criticism of the vehicle post-race.

“That was the most unusual the car has felt in all the years I’ve been with the team," said the Brit.

A promising season for Hamilton seems to be falling apart before his very eyes and despite his incredible natural ability on the track, his car does not seem to be doing him any favours.

Hamilton went on to add: “It was definitely unexpected for the engineers, they tried to correct it and it became even worse.

“We have got to try and at least understand why in the next two weeks to see if we can find a better way to utilise the tyres for the next race.

“One more race like this and we will be much further behind.

“We have to dissect things and understand why because it’s not like we went there unprepared.

“These next 14 races are going to be very, very difficult. Ferrari have had arguably the strongest car all year, a little bit like our car last year which worked everywhere.

“This car currently is not working at every single place we go to.”

Hamilton was placed on both ultra soft and super soft Pirelli tyres in an attempt to combat the tight chicanes and hairpin bends of the Monte Carlo circuit.

Yet, throughout the race, Lewis struggled for grip and could not apply any meaningful pressure to those at the front of the grid.

His remarks pertaining to his team's lack of understanding are truly alarming.

It seems Mercedes, who started the season with such high hopes for both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, cannot work out why they are suffering such misfortune. Despite their seemingly identical set-up, the Finn does not seem to be dealing with the issues that the Brit has encountered.

In spite of this disastrous showing, Hamilton remains optimistic about his chances in Canada.

While he is well aware that another slip could prove fatal to his title chances, he said of the upcoming race: "Montreal has been a great hunting ground for me in the past and I plan for it to continue."

Still, with Hamilton on the same tyres in the upcoming Grand Prix, the Mercedes team have their work cut out to ensure it isn't match-point Ferrari.

