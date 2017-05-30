One of the biggest boxing matches slated for 2017 will feature the middleweight showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

GGG is the current unified WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion and he'll be putting them on the line when he meets his Mexican foe on September 16.

Many fighters have been accused of ducking Golovkin during his career, Canelo included.

Article continues below

Prior to the God of War's destruction of Kell Book, negotiations took place for Alvarez and Golovkin to meet but the talks resulted in an agreed delay to build the anticipation for the fight.

However, Canelo had to vacate his WBC middleweight belt in the process, a confusing move to many.

Article continues below

Only one man has ever beaten Alvarez and that man is Floyd Mayweather Jr. Money is regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters ever, so it's hardly a stain on his record.

But, Mayweather is certainly qualified to pass judgment on the upcoming bout.

“Do I think Triple G can beat Canelo? Absolutely not,” said Mayweather. ”I think there’s a few guys that can beat Triple G, and Canelo is on the top of the list. I believe that he’ll beat him.”

Golovkin has called out Mayweather since he retired several times in the hopes of securing a huge money fight. Is it possible Mayweather's opinion is influence by that?

“I really believe Triple G has good punching power as a fighter,” said Mayweather. ”He’s got good punching power, but he’s flat-footed. He makes a lot of mistakes, but boxing is different now.

“I don’t think it’ll go the distance,” said Mayweather about the Canelo-Golovkin fight. ”Canelo Alvarez is one of the best fighters in boxing right now. I commend him. I take my hat off to him,” said Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Canelo's promoter Oscar De La Hoya has revealed how many pay-per-view sales he expects the Alvarez/Golovkin fight to get.

“With the heavyweight division being back with Anthony Joshua, you know with the Keith Thurman fight that was viewed by what, more than 5 million people on prime time TV, with Canelo-Chavez selling over a million homes — we’re expecting close to 3 million with Golovkin and Canelo in September,” De La Hoya said to Fighthub.

“These are the types of fights that bring boxing back, and that’s exactly my mission – is to bring boxing back, bring back that excitement that people used to live for when watching boxing.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms