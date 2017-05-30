There is no question that Liverpool are going to strengthen their squad this summer - they have to.

With Champions League football now back at Anfield and a top six that has never been so fiercely contested, anything other than major investment could see them fall behind their rivals.

Paddy Power had suspended betting on Liverpool signing Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk on Monday and it looks as if the Reds will secure a deal of around £50m for the Dutch centre-back.

Article continues below

But Klopp has plenty more business to do that than and his latest coup suggests that he's not solely thinking about his first time.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the red half of Merseyside has beaten stiff competition to sign Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke.

Article continues below

The 19-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge and it appears as though he has given up on trying to break into the first team for the Premier League champions.

Will he be able to make a name for himself at Anfield? Solanke is currently away with the England Under 20 side at the U20 World Cup in South Korea where he has scored one goal thus far.

He was a member of Chelsea's FA Youth Cup winning teams of 2014 and 2015, also helping them win the UEFA Youth League in 2015.

He also was helped England win the European U17 Championship in Malta in 2014 and has shown a good pedigree for winning trophies already in his young career.

Clubs like RB Leipzig, Celtic and a host of Premier League outfits were credited with an interest in the explosive forward and the man who brought him to Chelsea as a kid, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, spoke about the forward earlier this month.

"Nothing much other than I know Dominic well," said Rodgers.

"I took Dominic into Chelsea when he was eight years of age. I am delighted for him and the career he has had up until now as a young player, he is a fantastic talent.

"But no more than that. I only speak on him because I know the player back then."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms