GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool set to sign one of Chelsea's brightest young stars for just £3m

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There is no question that Liverpool are going to strengthen their squad this summer - they have to.

With Champions League football now back at Anfield and a top six that has never been so fiercely contested, anything other than major investment could see them fall behind their rivals.

Paddy Power had suspended betting on Liverpool signing Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk on Monday and it looks as if the Reds will secure a deal of around £50m for the Dutch centre-back.

Article continues below

But Klopp has plenty more business to do that than and his latest coup suggests that he's not solely thinking about his first time.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the red half of Merseyside has beaten stiff competition to sign Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Gary Neville is destroyed after tweet about new Barça boss Ernesto Valverde

Gary Neville is destroyed after tweet about new Barça boss Ernesto Valverde

The 19-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge and it appears as though he has given up on trying to break into the first team for the Premier League champions.

Will he be able to make a name for himself at Anfield? Solanke is currently away with the England Under 20 side at the U20 World Cup in South Korea where he has scored one goal thus far.

He was a member of Chelsea's FA Youth Cup winning teams of 2014 and 2015, also helping them win the UEFA Youth League in 2015.

Bosnia U21 v England U21 - European Under 21 Qualifier

He also was helped England win the European U17 Championship in Malta in 2014 and has shown a good pedigree for winning trophies already in his young career.

Clubs like RB Leipzig, Celtic and a host of Premier League outfits were credited with an interest in the explosive forward and the man who brought him to Chelsea as a kid, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, spoke about the forward earlier this month.

"Nothing much other than I know Dominic well," said Rodgers.

Thailand All-Stars v Chelsea FC

"I took Dominic into Chelsea when he was eight years of age. I am delighted for him and the career he has had up until now as a young player, he is a fantastic talent.

"But no more than that. I only speak on him because I know the player back then."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Fans react to questionable RAW segment on Twitter

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Smackdown superstar advertised for WWE title matches next month

Gary Neville is destroyed after tweet about new Barça boss Ernesto Valverde

Gary Neville is destroyed after tweet about new Barça boss Ernesto Valverde

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Mysterious new storyline starts on RAW for Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again