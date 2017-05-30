It's very difficult to predict what will happen in football.

It's hard to try and work out what will occur in the following season, let alone what will happen in the year 2025.

However, one FIFA gamer decided he didn't want to wait eight years to discover what the footballing world looks like. Instead, he thought he would simulate FIFA 17 until 2025 and take a look at some of football's hottest prospects - and how they turned out.

YouTuber FNG did this experiment with the idea to: "Go over some of the best talents in the world 8 seasons from now, some of the biggest clubs in world football, and how some of the current greats have declined!"

On the list of players that FNG wanted to take a look at is Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Now, it doesn't take a football expert to work out that Rashford will be pretty good come 2025. The forward will be 27-years-old and have plenty of years of experience at United - or maybe another European giant - under his belt.

And that's certainly the case on FIFA.

A look at Rashford's stats show he's one of the best forwards in world football, costing £47 million and rated 88. Although, in real life, we're pretty sure Jose Mourinho wouldn't even accept £47m for him right now, let alone when he's in his prime.

Anyway, onto his stats, and they're outrageous.

With his acceleration and sprint speed at 99 - and his dribbling at 98 - Rashford would be almost unstoppable!

Marcus Rashford's stats

Elsewhere in the video, we take a look at Premier League top goalscorer, Harry Kane.

The Tottenham forward is now 31 and rated 90 overall, with a transfer fee of £50.5 million.

While his stats appear to be on the decline, his 95 shot power would cause havoc in the Premier League.

After looking a few more future stars, FNG takes a look at some clubs in detail to see how their squads look in 2025.

When looking at Arsenal, the most interesting aspect concerns Mesut Ozil. The German would be 36 and his stats show it. That's because the playmaker's pace is just eight. Eight!? Wow.

Watch: FIFA in 2025

Take a look at the fun video below:

