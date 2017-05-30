GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Floyd Mayweather isn't the only boxer who could fight Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor. 

It's been the hot topic for months now and does not look like subsiding in the near future.

And with good reason, too.

The 'Pretty Boy' from Michigan boasts an astonishing record of 49 wins from 49 fights, he is a boxing icon.

His counterpart, from Dublin, does not hold such an immaculate record, but has displayed astonishing brute strength and quickness of movement which has afforded him the title of UFC lightweight champion.

The fight, if it goes ahead, promises to be a titanic collision of two athletes at the top of their respective sports. 

Yet, herein lies a problem.

While McGregor has agreed to his end of the deal, Mayweather is yet to do the same.

UFC's president Dana White is currently deep in discussions with the powers that be in order to force Floyd's hand. However, it seems the deal is becoming increasingly more difficult to finalise and the promise of a super fight seems to be all but extinguished.

That is between Mayweather and McGregor, at least. 

IBF World Championship Boxing

Manny Pacquiao, now a senator in his home country of the Philippines, has agreed to challenge McGregor should the Mayweather deal fall through.

Though Pacquiao could not overcome the undefeated Michigan man in his boxing career, he is still a special talent who held world titles at a record equalling six weight categories.

'Pac-Man's' promoter Bob Arum illustrated his prize fighter turned politician's willingness to face the Irish warrior:

“If McGregor is still looking for an opponent, Manny Pacquiao is there,” he confirmed

It seems that Pacquiao is not content with sitting in office and is willing to get back in the ring, albeit to face an unknown quantity from a different sporting field. 

Manny Pacquiao Prepares For Fight Against Jeff Horn

However, Arum is still convinced that the original challenger may still come good on his end of the bargain, as long as he is reasonable with is demands.

“Dana’s a good negotiator, and he’ll get the thing done. But he can’t be pushed around by Mayweather and his people.”

So after months of speculation, it seems that Conor McGregor will find himself in the ring against a boxing great. The question remains will it be an American or a Filipino.

In any case, it promises to be one of the greatest spectacles in world sport.

Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

