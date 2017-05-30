August 2013 now feels like a lifetime ago.

The Harlem Shake was all the rage on social media, the Ice Bucket challenge was still a whole year away, David Cameron was still UK Prime Minister and Barack Obama the President of the United States.

It was a time when the world felt a lot less crazy than it does today - despite the fact David Moyes was being described as “The Chosen One” by Manchester United fans.

Article continues below

Ahead of the start of the 2013-14 campaign, BBC Sport asked fans of the 20 Premier League clubs to pick out their most talented young footballer and compare him to a current star.

Most of the names you’ll recognise - others you won’t - but where are they now? Have they fulfilled their potential or fallen by the wayside? Let’s take a closer look…

Article continues below

Gedion Zelalem (Arsenal)

Player compared to: Andres Iniesta or Xavi

Now 20, Zelalem is still on the books of Arsenal but has gained some valuable experience out on loan over the past couple of seasons.

The United States Under-23 international spent time with Rangers during the 2015-16 season and helped Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo secure promotion to the Eredivisie this term.

Gary Gardner (Aston Villa)

Player compared to: Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard, blimey.

Gary Gardner, now 24, is still with Aston Villa but only managed to score one goal in 26 appearances for the Championship side this season.

It’s probably now safe to assume he won’t be emulating Lampard.

Declan John (Cardiff City)

Player compared to: Kieran Gibbs

Declan John, now 21, hasn’t progressed in the manner many Cardiff City fans expected he would back in 2013.

He’s still with the Bluebirds, however, and made 15 appearances in the Championship this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Player compared to: Frank Lampard

In the words of Andy Townsend: 'better'.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made 11 appearances for Chelsea this season - six of which came in the Premier League - and is regarded as a player of immense talent and potential by Antonio Conte.

Reise Allassani (Crystal Palace)

Player compared to: Juan Mata

Reise Allassani, now 21, spent time at non-league Bromley last year.

He was released by Crystal Palace and doesn’t appear to be attached to any professional football club at the moment.

Ross Barkley (Everton)

Player compared to: Steven Gerrard

One of the better predictions on this list.

Ross Barkley hasn’t yet reached Steven Gerrard’s level - but there’s still a possibility he might.

Could leave Everton in a big-money transfer this summer.

Cauley Woodrow (Fulham)

Player compared to: Teddy Sheringham

The England Under-21 international has failed to score goals on a regular basis for Fulham, hence why he was loaned to Burton Albion in January.

Scored five goals in 14 appearances for Nigel Clough’s side.

Probably not the next Teddy Sheringham.

Max Clark (Hull City)

Player compared to: Jan Vertonghen

Still with Hull City, but still hasn’t made a first-team appearance for the Tigers.

Sent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Cambridge United in League Two.

Jordon Ibe (Liverpool)

Player compared to: John Barnes

Appeared to have a bright future at Liverpool, but was sold to Bournemouth for £15 million last summer.

Has failed to pull up trees down in his debut season down on the south coast.

Jose Angel Pozo (Manchester City)

Player compared to: Raul

It’s easy to mock with the benefit of hindsight but Raul… seriously?

Jose Angel Pozo left Man City for Almeria in August 2015 and scored four goals in 27 league appearances in his first season with the Spanish second-tier club.

The Spaniard has played 34 times for Almeria this season and has failed to net a single goal.

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United)

Player compared to: No-one

Oh, Adnan. What could have been.

Still on Manchester United’s books but probably not for much longer after a poor season on loan at relegated Sunderland.

While he was away from Old Trafford, his No. 11 shirt was handed to Anthony Martial.

Adam Campbell (Newcastle United)

Player compared to: Wayne Rooney

Adam Campbell. currently playing for Notts County in League Two after leaving Newcastle United in 2015, is definitely not the next Wayne Rooney.

Jacob and Josh Murphy (Norwich City)

Player compared to: Ashley Young

The twin brothers are still at Norwich City and both are first-team regulars.

Luke Shaw (Southampton)

Player compared to: Gareth Bale

Sealed a £30 million move to Manchester United in the summer of 2014 but has struggled to replicate the outstanding performances he displayed at Southampton.

A horrific double leg break kept him out of action for almost the entire 2015-16 season.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem to fancy Shaw much - despite his obvious talent - and the England international could leave Old Trafford this summer.

James Alabi (Stoke City)

Player compared to: Didier Drogba

James Alabi left Stoke City in 2015 following loan spells with various clubs in the Football League.

The former England C international moved to non-league Chester, where he seems to have found his level. Scored 18 goals in 46 matches this season.

Jordan Pickford (Sunderland)

Player compared to: Samir Handanovic

Without Jordan Pickford, Sunderland would have picked up about two-and-a-half points this season.

The 23-year-old is expected to seal a move to another Premier League club this summer and it wouldn’t be a shock if he’s lining up for England at next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Jernade Meade (Swansea City)

Player compared to: Ben Davies

Jernade Meade, formerly of Arsenal, has dropped totally off the radar.

The English full-back currently plies his trade for AFC Eskilstuna.

Who, we hear you cry. They’re rock bottom of the Swedish first division.

Tom Carroll (Tottenham)

Player compared to: Luke Modric

The former England Under-21 international failed to make the grade at White Hart Lane, but secured a move to Swansea City in January.

Carroll helped keep the Swans in the top flight.

Saido Berahino (West Brom)

Player compared to: Danny Welbeck

This was a decent shout considering Saido Berahino went on to score 20 goals for West Brom during the 2014-15 season.

Sadly, his career has taken a few wrong turns since then, but he’s now in the process of getting himself back on track at Stoke City after completing a £12 million move in January.

Ravel Morrison (West Ham)

Player compared to: Joe Cole

Rio Ferdinand described Ravel Morison as the best young player he’s ever seen and revealed Paul Pogba used to look up to him.

But the wayward attacking midfielder, who is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers from Lazio, doesn’t appear to possess the mentality required to cut it at the highest level.

Such a shame.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms