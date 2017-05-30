Football Manager simulates whether Harry Kane will break Alan Shearer's PL record

Harry Kane was once labelled as a one-season wonder - just let that sink in for a minute.

The 23-year-old's breakthrough campaign came in 2014/15, emerging as Tottenham's No.1 striker and scoring 21 Premier League goals in 34 appearances.

His meteoric rise then reached new heights the following season, bettering his goalscoring tally by bagging 25 goals and winning the Golden Boot.

And in the 2016/17 term, Kane's 29 goals steered Tottenham to a second-placed finish and the Champions League, also adding a second Golden Boot to his collection.

In just over three seasons, Kane has amassed a staggering 78 Premier League goals, which finds him joint 46th in the all-time top goalscoring charts.

It's now widely believed the Tottenham star could surpass Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals, because at this rate, he'll be on 150 by the time he's 26.

Shearer doesn't seem threatened at the moment, though. Last week, the Premier League's official Twitter account tweeted him saying he needs to watch his back (see below).

But Shearer rightly explained how many have tried - and failed - to break his goalscoring record before Kane, including Thierry Henry and Michael Owen.

Much will ultimately depend on whether Kane's future lies in the Premier League or not. Stay at Tottenham - or even join Manchester United - and there's every chance he could make history.

What the future holds remains to be seen and so, Squawka have used Football Manager 2017 to simulate Kane's career and see whether he breaks Shearer's record.

The England international stayed at Tottenham his entire career in the simulation, retiring at the age of 35 at the end of the 2028/29 season.

He scored a grand total of 305 goals in 541 games for Spurs - but how many of them came in the Premier League? Here's the breakdown.

Kane reached the 100-goal milestone against Newcastle United in the 2018/19 campaign, having only scored 19 goals the previous season.

It then took the striker seven years to score 200 Premier League goals in 2025, becoming only the second person to do so behind Shearer.

However, the goals somewhat dried up for Kane thereafter and by the time he retired aged 35 in 2029, he had scored 233 (including ten more from this season) - 27 short of Shearer's record.

So there you have it. According to Football Manager 2017 and Squawka, Kane will not reach the 260-goal mark, but there's something disconcerting about the simulation.

His highest tally after the 2016/17 season was 20 goals in 2019/20, which is far less than what's expected of Kane nowadays.

Football Manager suggests Shearer's record will remain intact, but anything is possible.

