Arsenal fans flood Twitter after news of Arsene Wenger's new two-year deal

Even by Arsenal's recent standards, last season was a strange one for them.

Their season was plagued with unrest amongst the fan base as the debate raged on: should Arsene Wenger stay or should he go?

With his contract up at the end of the campaign, fans become obsessed with the Frenchman's future as opposed to truly supporting their side in some cases.

Article continues below

The Gunners would end up finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

They were also dumped out of the Champions League by an embarrassing aggregate score of 10-2 at the hands of Bayern Munich, but, they did win the FA Cup after beating league champions Chelsea 2-1 in the final last week.

Article continues below

However, winning the FA Cup isn't enough for most Arsenal fans. They are tired of being on the periphery of the title race and are demanding change.

But, they're not going to get it. According to The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson, Wenger and owner Stan Kroenke have verbally agreed on a new two-year deal that will be ratified by the board tomorrow.

Sufficed to say, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions immediately and while some were frustrated, the vast majority are behind the Frenchman.

The board are understood to be frustrated with how late Wenger concludes his business in the transfer window and will allegedly prompt him not to dither this summer.

With Manchester City already splashing close to £100 million on Bernardo Silva and the incoming Ederson, in addition to movements by Liverpool and Chelsea, Arsenal can't afford to slip any further behind their rivals.

One thing Wenger is said to be proactive about is making one last attempt to convince star pair Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to remain at the club.

It is claimed the Gunners are prepared to offer the duo a combined £30m to stay with Chilean superstar Sanchez reportedly getting a two-year extension worth £275,000-a-week.

Ozil has already been offered £275,000-a-week to sign, but his representatives are said to want something closer to £350,000-a-week for his services.

Wow. That's some money on players that failed to carry Arsenal to their targets.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms