Football

Wenger.

Arsenal Fan TV's Troopz reacts to reports that Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal

So, it seems Arsene Wenger is set to stay at Arsenal for a further two years.

The French manager divides the opinion of the Arsenal fanbase, with many believing that he should end his 21-year rein at the club. However, there are some that will be glad to see him stay - especially as he led the club to an FA Cup triumph over Chelsea last weekend.

With his contract expiring at the end of this campaign, many believed he would finally step down as manager. But reports on Tuesday morning suggested that he had verbally agreed a new deal which will be announced on Wednesday.

Those reports will likely be met with plenty of anger from Gooners - none more so than Arsenal Fan TV regular Troopz.

Troopz is often seen on the popular YouTube channel and is usually ranting about Wenger after an Arsenal defeat.

On Tuesday morning, Troopz was preparing himself for the announcement that Wenger would be staying by promising he would drop his 'Wenger Out' campaign if he stays for two more years.

But, as more reputable sources - such as the BBC - confirmed that Wenger would be staying for two more years, he starting to become slightly less philosophical.

He soon tweeted: "Arsenal will announce that Wenger is signing a two year deal tomorrow," with an image of him on Arsenal Fan TV with the words "Seriously blud."

He was then asked him views on the future announcement, to which he replied: "Smh (shake my head), the madness continues bro."

Troopz certainly won't be the only Arsenal fan feeling like that right now.

