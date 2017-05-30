GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The best XI of players available for free this summer

Another record-breaking summer transfer window could be on the cards judging by the sheer amount of rumours circulating in the media.

Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Kylian Mbappe have all been linked with world-record moves away from their current clubs, so they alone could account for £300 million.

Elsewhere, Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all valued at around £50 million and could be set for pastures new.

But with all the speculation surrounding big-money transfers, it's easy to forget that some big names are available on a free this summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be leaving Manchester United soon following his ACL injury, whereas John Terry has called time on his career at Chelsea.

There are so many top-quality players due to become free agents this summer, in fact, that a pretty decent starting line-up can be formed.

You might even say it could challenge for the top four in the Premier League, despite its average age being on the wrong side of 30. Let's check it out.

GK - WILLY CABALLERO

Three years on from joining Manchester City and Willy Caballero's contract is up, with Benfica's Ederson due to replace him in between the sticks.

Manchester City Training Session

RB - BACARY SAGNA

One of four City players in this XI, Bacary Sagna joined City in 2014 and will soon leave having not achieved what he set out to do: win trophies.

CB - JOHN TERRY

John Terry looks set to stay in the Premier League once he officially leaves Chelsea this summer, with Bournemouth and West Ham reported suitors.

CB - PEPE

Pepe may be 34-years-old, but he's still a fine centre-back who offers experience and aggression in abundance.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-ATLETICO

LB - GAEL CLICHY

Much like Caballero and Sagna, Gael Clichy no longer has a place in Pep Guardiola's squad. At 31-years-old, he won't be short of interested clubs.

RW - JESUS NAVAS

Jesus Navas is the fourth and final City player on this list and it's no real surprise that he's being let go, having struggled for game time over the past 12 months.

CDM - LUCAS LEIVA

A Liverpool legend in his own right, Lucas Leiva could yet stay at Anfield, but it seems more likely he'll find a new club this summer.

Hull City v Liverpool - Premier League

CDM - DANIELE DE ROSSI

Daniele De Rossi could also end up staying at Roma but at 33-years-old and with his contract due to expire, there's a good chance he'll be let go.

LM - ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING

One of the lesser-known names in this XI, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has impressed for Schalke but could still end up leaving if he isn't offered a new deal.

ST - ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

One of the best strikers in the world is available on a free this summer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be 35-years-old and injured, but he's still world-class.

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-MAN UTD

ST - MARIO BALOTELLI

Fifteen league goals for Nice this season suggests Mario Balotelli is starting to rediscover his previous form. A lot of clubs will be interested, despite his bad reputation.

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

