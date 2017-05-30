Liverpool will need to invest heavily if they're to reach the latter stages of the Champions League next season - but their summer spending is well underway.

While their first signing certainly won't make the back pages of newspapers, it's an exciting one nonetheless. Jurgen Klopp has snapped up Dominic Solanke from Chelsea with the Reds likely to pay around £3 million in compensation for the 19-year-old.

The forward refused a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, meaning he was free to join Liverpool - although they had to pay a fee due to the player being younger than 24.

However, it's unlikely that he will be playing in the senior side immediately, with him expected to represent Liverpool U23's next season, before making the step up. In that team, he will join up with fellow promising Brits such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Woodburn and Harry Wilson.

While Solanke was born in Basingstoke, it seems he has Liverpool in his heart.

That can be seen in his tweet from back in 2012 which has gone viral since he agreed a deal to move to the club.

Liverpool played Manchester United at Anfield in September 2012, just days after the panel investigating the Hillsborough disaster at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, in which 96 people died, cleared Liverpool's supporters of any blame.

Watch: Liverpool fans vs Man Utd in September 2012

It was a special occasion for everyone associated with Liverpool, especially with a crunch match against their arch-rivals.

Things didn't quite go to plan for Liverpool on the pitch, though.

Steven Gerrard scored the opener after half-time but United right-back Rafael equalised shortly afterward. Then, Robin van Persie scored a penalty with 10 minutes remaining to win the match for the Red Devils.

But it wasn't about the result for Solanke.

Instead, he was amazed by the fans at Anfield that day, and took to Twitter to show his appreciation.

Solanke's tweet about Liverpool

Take a look:

Liverpool fans enjoyed it

Since news that he has signed for the Reds, Liverpool supporters have unearthed that tweet and are obviously enjoying it. Check out some of the reaction:

It's a good start to his Liverpool career, that's for sure.

